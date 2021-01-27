(continuously updated)

KARLSRUHE / BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – When expanding the charging infrastructure for electric cars, providers want to meet customers in the literal sense. For example, Shell (Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)) announced at the beginning of the week that it wanted to buy the company Ubitricity, which wants to build charging facilities, for example in lamp posts and bollards. The Karlsruhe energy company EnBW, on the other hand, relies on “urban fast charging parks” that enable drivers to charge where they always have the car in everyday life.

“We don’t want to put our infrastructure somewhere that someone has to go,” said CEO Frank Mastiaux on Wednesday at the official opening of such a park at the Durlach Center in Karlsruhe. At this shopping center in the vicinity of the company there are six charging stations with two charging points each.

In contrast to the refueling of a combustion engine, the processes for e-cars look different, according to the company: “Charging fits into the daily routine – whether you are shopping, working or at home,” said a spokeswoman. You don’t drive to fill up extra, charging is usually done on the side.

Depending on the calculations, 15 to 40 percent of the charging processes take place in public spaces – for example at rest stops or in supermarket parking lots. In such places, EnBW also wants to offer options for super-fast charging with up to 300 kilowatts. Depending on the vehicle type, users in the parks could charge green electricity for a range of 100 kilometers in just five minutes.

The expansion of the charging infrastructure is a controversial topic. Recently, the President of the Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), Hildegard Müller, made the housing and energy industries – and because of the petrol station network on the motorways – the petroleum industry responsible. The auto industry is making its contribution to the expansion, she told the German press agency. “But of course we need a network that is also available on the motorways.”

Driven by higher government purchase premiums, e-vehicles experienced a sales boom in 2020, even if gasoline and diesel engines continue to dominate on German roads. The question is whether the expansion of the charging network is keeping pace with the increasing number of new registrations of electric cars.

According to the BDEW energy association, there are currently around 33,000 public charging points at the beginning of December. But only one in ten is a fast charger. And depending on the region, the next public charging station may not be on the next corner. Very different price models have also been used at the charging points, which is causing annoyance for customers.

According to its own information, EnBW built almost half of all locations for ultra-fast charging in Germany last year. This means that they operate more such fast charging locations than Tesla and Ionity together, said a spokeswoman. Such charging stations from EnBW are also available at every third motorway service station.

“On average, we put a new location into operation every day,” said the spokeswoman. This year it should be 1000 across Germany. Around 100 million euros are planned for further expansion every year until 2025. In order to be close to customers in rural areas too, the group relies on partnerships with hardware stores and drug stores, for example. The idea: E-car drivers look for a destination for shopping where they can charge at the same time.

EnBW boss Mastiaux emphasized that the expansion of the infrastructure would not be possible without financial help from the state. For example, it will take a good decade and a half before the costs for the “urban fast-charging parks” are balanced. Baden-Württemberg is funding the installation with several million euros.

The federal government has drawn up a “charging infrastructure master plan”. The goal is a nationwide and customer-friendly charging network.

However, there is some crunch: EnBW, for example, criticizes a planned fast charging law. This is intended to guarantee a nationwide expansion of fast charging points that goes beyond current requirements – via a state tendering system. However, from EnBW’s point of view, funding is at the expense of the providers who already operate fast charging points. And if the federal government couples its funding to upper price limits for charging processes, it will lead to “ruinous competition for the existing infrastructure”, according to a letter that was available to “Welt am Sonntag”.

There is also gossip when it comes to the question of what happens if, in a few years’ time, millions of e-cars are simultaneously charged privately in the garage in the evening. The aim is better control of the power grids so as not to overload them. According to a draft from the Ministry of Economic Affairs, electricity providers should be able to impose a forced charging break if there is a threat of overload. VDA President Müller criticized “Welt am Sonntag”: “What is called tip smoothing unfortunately means switching off for customers.” Economics Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) withdrew the draft because it did not have his approval. He attaches “great importance” to the ramp-up of e-mobility taking place quickly and reliably for all parties involved.

That in turn pissed off the energy industry. BDEW boss Kerstin Andreae complained that a “range fear” would be talked about without need. It is wise to adapt the charging power to the current situation in the power grid for a short time. Baden-Württemberg’s energy minister, Franz Untersteller (Greens), also called on the federal government not to “sacrifice” the law. It is about a limited and precisely defined intervention by the network operators in the use of electricity, he said. “Nobody has to worry that the electricity will be switched off, the car won’t be charged or the apartment will stay cold.” / Kre / DP / fba