SARSTEDT / HANNOVER (dpa-AFX) – The electronics retailer Notebooksbilliger.de is said to pay a fine of 10.4 million euros for inadmissible video surveillance of employees. Lower Saxony’s data protection officer Barbara Thiel announced on Friday that the practice of the company with headquarters in Sarstedt near Hanover had run for at least two years without a legal basis. Cameras would have recorded workplaces and common areas of the staff as well as warehouses and sales rooms. Customers can also be seen on recordings in waiting areas.

Notebooksbilliger.de rejected the allegations and appealed against the fine. The IT industry association Bitkom also reacted with sharp criticism. According to Thiel, it is the highest amount imposed in their area for such a violation since the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) came into force.

The company has now “legally designed” the video control. The argument from Notebooksbilliger.de that the previous system was used to track the flow of goods or to prevent possible theft does not apply from their point of view, according to Thiel: The measure was neither limited to a shorter period of time nor to specific employees or suspected criminal offenses . Before taking more comprehensive steps, “milder means” such as pocket controls would always have to be considered. In addition to online channels, Notebooksbiliger.de also operates stationary shops. Several recordings are said to have been stored for more than two months.

“Video surveillance is a particularly intensive encroachment on personal rights, because theoretically the entire behavior of a person can be observed and analyzed,” said the Lower Saxony data protection officer. “The employees do not have to give up their personal rights just because their employer is under general suspicion.” Thiel also referred to decisions of the Federal Labor Court. In the specific case, customers are also said to have been partly recorded, for example in “seating areas that are obviously intended to invite people to linger for a longer period of time”.

Notebooksbilliger.de considers both the reason and the fine itself to be clearly excessive. The amount is “in no relation to the size and financial strength of the company and the seriousness of the alleged violation,” said boss Oliver Hellmold. “In the case of missing or damaged goods, the stored records are checked for clues at a later date. This procedure is standard at shipping and logistics companies.”

Hellmold demanded that the fine must be lifted. In addition, his company has already “cooperated closely to ensure full compliance with the GDPR, also from the point of view of the authorities”. There was also an offer to Thiel to look at the system. The fact that Notebooksbilliger.de should specifically monitor its employees with a camera is tantamount to an “unfounded assumption”: “At no time was the video system designed to monitor the behavior of employees or their performance.” The company is now represented by specialized lawyers.

The IT industry association Bitkom is also critical of the fine. 10.4 million euros are “absolutely disproportionate according to everything that can be said at the moment,” said Managing Director Bernhard Rohleder. The willingness of the company to cooperate must be appreciated more – and “more sense of proportion” is also necessary for the amount. Instead of sales, it makes more sense to focus on profit, otherwise this “design flaw” could overload smaller companies.

René Sandor, an expert in data protection law at the corporate law firm CMS, explained that employers should not, in principle, observe their employees “in the dark”. “This is especially true for areas of retreat such as common rooms. The video surveillance must certainly not be used as a precautionary deterrent, because that would undermine the basis of trust in the employment relationship.” / Jap / DP / nas