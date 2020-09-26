(new: details on the meeting of the Engie Board of Directors in the second paragraph)

PARIS (dpa-AFX) – In the tug of war for the takeover of the French waste disposal company Suez, competitor Veolia Environment (Veolia Environnement) now wants to increase its offer. Accordingly, the energy company Engie will receive an improved offer for its Suez share, as Veolia boss Antoine Frerot said on Friday during a press conference in Paris. To buy Suez, Veolia would also consider a smaller capital increase, Frerot added. Details on the amount and content of the new offer were initially not known.

According to the Veolia boss, the Engie board of directors will meet on Friday to deal with the issue. The Bloomberg news agency reported, citing insiders, that there was no official board meeting on Friday.

The energy company had considered the first offer too low and inadequate. Frerot had already indicated earlier this week that he was open to increasing the offer. The purchase of the Engie stake would be a first step on the way to completely take over Suez. This would create a French giant in the waste disposal and water market.

The Suez shares rose on the Paris stock exchange shortly after the start of trading by 3.8 percent, while the Veolia shares rose 1.2 percent. The Engie papers were also listed 1.1 percent higher.

Veolia announced its takeover plans at the end of August. It is the second attempt by the French to take over their domestic rivals. Initially, the Suez shares are to be acquired from Engie. Veolia had offered EUR 15.50 per share in cash for its 29.9 percent stake in Suez at the end of August, which corresponds to an amount of EUR 2.9 billion.

In 2012, Veolia’s takeover of Suez failed due to antitrust concerns, among other things. Again, resistance is stirring. Suez himself speaks of a hostile maneuver and has spoken out clearly against the takeover, which is not in the interests of the company, its employees and shareholders. With a view to Suez’s defensive stance, Frerot said he hoped to end the disagreements.

The French market regulator AMF had previously rejected a complaint from Suez. Suez had reached out to the authorities to question the deal, arguing that Veolia would take two steps in its hostile takeover, which is contrary to French law. The offer must be made to all shareholders as an exchange offer at once. Suez wants to appeal against the decision of the AMF.

In July, Engie had put its stake in Suez to the test, along with other activities, and finally had until September 30 to accept Veolia’s offer. However, the management of the energy company did not agree to the conditions of the offer and requested improvements. That is why both sides recently held talks about the price./eas/nas/men/fba