(new: further details, Google reaction)

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – The US government accuses Google (Alphabet C (ex Google)) of unfair competition in a lawsuit. It could be the biggest case of competition in the technology industry since the Windows giant Microsoft was nearly smashed at the turn of the century. Google is protecting its dominant position in Internet search and related advertising illegally, according to the US Department of Justice’s lawsuit published on Tuesday. It is targeting the mainstay of the Google business.

The group ensures that competitors cannot gain a foothold in the market, argues the Ministry of Justice. One example are deals with Apple, Samsung or the Firefox provider Mozilla, with which the Google search is preset as the standard in the web browser. Many consumers then did not change their basic attitude. Apple brings the agreement with Google 15 to 20 percent of the profit, according to the lawsuit – apparently with reference to estimates of the amount of the payments.

The Ministry of Justice also criticized Google’s business with anti-competitive agreements for smartphones with its own Android mobile operating system. This includes the ban on device providers from using different Android versions when placing Google services on their devices. The lawsuit also denounces the requirement that smartphone providers preinstall a whole package of Google services and prominently present the group’s internet search.

Google immediately rejected the allegations. “People use Google because they choose it, not because they are forced to or cannot find any alternatives,” countered the company.

“If the government doesn’t enforce antitrust law, we run the risk of missing out on the next wave of innovation,” said Vice Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen. “If it did so, Americans could never see the next Google.” Eleven states also joined the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was expected for a long time after the first investigations into Google’s market power in the search engine business became known. The group dominates Internet searches both in the USA and in Europe with market shares of 90 percent. In the USA, besides Google, only Microsoft with its search engine Bing and the small competitor DuckDuckGo, which is focused on data protection, are active in the business, argued the Justice Department. Google is protecting its monopoly position illegally.

In Europe, the competition watchdogs of the EU Commission have been targeting Google for years and have imposed billions in fines, among other things because of the shopping search business and the Android smartphone operating system. In total, the fines added up to 8.25 billion euros. The group defends itself against this in court, but was able to digest the payments easily financially.

Among other things, the government has to prove that American consumers are harmed by anti-competitive behavior by Google. In the lawsuit, she argues that this means less choice and poorer web search quality. In addition, Google harms advertisers who would have to pay more because of the lack of competition, it is said.

The ads in the web search environment have always been Google’s central source of income. In the auction process, the advertising slots are allocated based on the content of the search query. Advertisers don’t pay until someone actually clicks the ad. In the past few years, the revenue per click has continuously decreased, mainly because the tariffs on the small smartphone screens are lower. The growing number of ads more than made up for it.

Investors were not impressed by the lawsuit: Google shares were initially positive in early US trading and then slipped into the red