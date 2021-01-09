(New: Pelosi in the 6th paragraph, church representatives in the last paragraph)

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – In the face of impending impeachment proceedings for “inciting riot”, the elected US President Donald Trump lost his most important communication platform with a Twitter block. The short message service announced on Friday evening (local time) that Trump’s @realDonaldTrump account would be permanently blocked. The reason is the “risk of further incitement to violence” after the storm of the Capitol in Washington by Trump supporters. Critics accuse the Republican of inciting his supporters. The Democrats in the House of Representatives are therefore pressing ahead with the preparations for a possible impeachment process.

Trump’s term ends on January 20 with the swearing-in of Democrat Joe Biden. Twitter has been Trump’s most important communication platform by far. Via his @realDonaldTrump account, he addressed his more than 88 million followers directly, sometimes dozen times a day. The tweets on the account were no longer accessible on Friday evening. Twitter cited two Trump tweets on Friday to justify the new ban, which in combination from the company’s point of view violated the directive on the prohibition of the glorification of violence.

Trump made serious allegations against Twitter. A Trump message circulated through journalists in the White House said: “Twitter agents have colluded with the Democrats and the radical left to remove my account from their platform in order to silence me – and you, the 75 million great Patriots who chose me. ” He did not provide any evidence to support his allegation. Trump announced that they were negotiating with several other websites and that they were also considering building their own platform.

After his private Twitter account was blocked, Trump also shared his statement on the President’s official Twitter account @POTUS (President Of The United States) and on his campaign team’s account @TeamTrump. However, Twitter deleted the tweets at @POTUS and blocked @TeamTrump entirely.

Because of the riots at the Capitol, which killed five people, Trump comes under massive pressure shortly before the end of office. The chairman of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, announced on Friday evening after consulting her Democratic group colleagues: “It is the hope of the MPs that the president resigns immediately.” In the event that this does not happen, they have instructed the Rules Committee to prepare for impeachment proceedings.

Pelosi also called for criminal consequences for Trump because of the unrest at the Capitol. “Unfortunately, the executive is a troubled, confused, dangerous President of the United States,” said in a pre-release excerpt from a CBS interview due to air on Sunday. “And there are only a few more days before we can be protected from him. But he did something so serious that he should be prosecuted.”

In a draft resolution for impeachment proceedings prepared by Democratic MPs, a single charge is foreseen: “incitement to riot”. In it, Trump is accused of inciting his supporters at a rally, many of whom stormed the Capitol afterwards. The Republican continued his efforts to obstruct the certification of the presidential election results.

With his behavior, Trump had shown “that he will remain a threat to national security, democracy and the constitution if he is allowed to stay in office,” the draft said. Trump must therefore be removed from office. He must also be banned from future government offices.

Democratic Congresswoman Diana DeGette announced that it was planned to introduce the resolution this Monday. In the House of Representatives ruled by the Democrats, approval to initiate impeachment proceedings is considered certain. However, it would be decided in the US Senate. The fact that the proceedings in the Senate could be concluded before Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in on January 20 is virtually impossible.

The Senate will not meet for its next regular session until January 19. A memorandum from the Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, circulated by the Washington Post, states that under the current rules, proceedings could begin at 1:00 p.m. on January 20 at the earliest – one hour after Biden’s swearing-in and Trump’s departure Office.

The Democrats in Congress are likely to pursue a different goal with the process: If Trump is found guilty in the Senate, he could also be banned from holding public federal offices in the future – this would prevent him from running for the 2024 presidential election. For a conviction, however, at least 67 of the 100 senators would have to vote. For such a two-thirds majority, 17 Republicans would have to support the future 50 Democrats in the Senate, which is currently not foreseeable. Should that happen anyway, a simple majority would be enough to lock Trump out of federal offices in the future.

Lisa Murkowski became the first Republican Senator to call for Trump’s resignation on Friday. “I want him to resign,” Murkowski – an intra-party critic of Trump – told the Anchorage Daily News from her home state of Alaska. “He’s done enough damage.”

Biden announced not to intervene in a decision to open impeachment proceedings. The decision lies with Congress, he said in Wilmington, Delaware. His task and that of his future government is to take care of the fight against the coronavirus, Covid-19 vaccinations and economic development as a matter of urgency. The Democrat also emphasized: “I have long thought that President Trump is unsuitable to hold office.” That was the reason why he decided to run against Trump.

Impeachment proceedings in the Senate could make Biden’s new government much more difficult. The chamber would possibly block the proceedings for weeks until a judgment is reached. Biden, however, depends on the senators confirming his nominated cabinet members and numerous high-ranking government officials in office. He is also dependent on the powerful chamber for important legislative projects, for example in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

High-ranking church officials in the USA supported the demands for an immediate resignation of Trump. “President Donald J. Trump’s actions and words have endangered the security of the country and its government institutions by instigating a violent, deadly, seditious mob attack on the US Capitol,” said an open letter to the Vice President distributed by the National Council of Churches Mike Pence, members of Congress and members of Trump’s cabinet./cy/jac/lkl/so/sfi/DP/mis