LONDON (dpa-AFX) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to bring the rapidly increasing number of corona cases in England under control with a three-stage alarm system. Depending on the level of risk – medium, high or very high – tightened measures should apply from Wednesday, as Johnson explained in London on Monday. “The coming weeks and months will be difficult,” admitted the head of government. “We have to act now.” He wants to prevent a lockdown like in the spring at all costs – schools, universities and shops are to remain open this time. The MPs still have to agree on Tuesday.

Johnson’s new system is intended to simplify the previous rules and make them more understandable. In the region around the northern English city of Liverpool, for which the premier declared the highest risk level, pubs and gyms have to close until further notice. Exceptions are pubs that offer meals like restaurants. In addition, members of different households in these regions are no longer allowed to meet each other, either indoors or outdoors.

In cities and municipalities with the second highest warning level, this ban also applies to indoor meetings, but so-called “support bubbles”, i.e. small support groups, and meetings in the fresh air are still allowed. The capital London could soon fall into these categories, as a city spokesman wrote in a statement.

In the lowest warning level, the same rules apply as before for the whole of England: pubs and restaurants must close at 10 p.m., and six people are the maximum for meetings. Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland have their own, often stricter measures. For example, Scotland is currently relying on a two-week phase in which the catering industry has to largely close in the evening.

The north of Great Britain in particular is currently again massively affected by the spread of the coronavirus. While younger people in particular became infected in late summer, the number of cases is now increasing again in older people too – and with it the difficult courses.

Currently, even more patients with Covid-19 are being treated in hospital than in the spring. “We now have more patients with Covid-19 in the hospitals than just before the complete lockdown began on March 23,” said national health advisor Stephen Powis on Monday.

Opposition leader Keir Starmer said he was “deeply skeptical that the government has any plan to get the virus back under control”. Several of the measures taken in the past few weeks have not had the desired effect. The medical advisor Chris Witty emphasized that further measures would have to be developed together with the local governments for high-risk regions: “The assumption that this situation can be dealt with without damage is an illusion.”

Great Britain, with its almost 67 million inhabitants, is the country in Europe hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of death rates: According to the statistics agency, there are around 58,000 deaths in which Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate./swe/DP/ hey