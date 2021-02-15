(new: trains at Hamburger Bahnhof are running again)

HAMBURG / KIEL (dpa-AFX) – Partly heavy snowfall has shaken up rail and local public transport in and around Hamburg and Kiel. In Hamburg, the main train station was closed shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday evening. In Kiel, the KVG Kieler Verkehrsgesellschaft completely stopped traffic. “As soon as the road conditions allow, the buses will run again,” said the company. Shortly after 9 p.m., a train spokesman said traffic was normalizing, but individual trains were still delayed.

Otherwise, according to the police, there were no significant events on the snow-covered streets of Hamburg. The fire brigade made a similar statement.

The German Meteorological Service warned of three to ten centimeters of fresh snow in Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg. On Tuesday night, the snowfall could turn into freezing rain with black ice. Storms in the direction of the Elbe in particular cannot be ruled out./klm/bsp/iy/DP/he