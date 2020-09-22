(continuously updated)

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The 800,000 teachers in Germany should get their promised work laptops as quickly as possible. At a meeting on Monday evening in the Chancellery, Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), Federal Education Minister Anja Karliczek (CDU), SPD leader Saskia Esken and the ministers of education from 14 countries agreed to take appropriate steps towards financing. “The willingness of the federal government to enable the procurement of end devices for teachers this year is particularly to be welcomed,” said the President of the Conference of Education Ministers (KMK) and Rhineland-Palatinate Education Minister Stefanie Hubig (SPD) after the conversation.

As the German Press Agency learned from participants, the federal government wants to advance the estimated 500 million euros for the teacher equipment so that the acquisition goes faster. As originally agreed by the grand coalition, the financing is only to take place subsequently from the EU’s 750 billion euro Corona reconstruction fund, which the EU members had agreed. This fund has yet to be built up.

At the meeting in the Chancellery it was also confirmed that the federal government wants to contribute 500 million euros to the costs of training and financing administrators who are supposed to take care of the technology in the schools. According to earlier information from Federal Education Minister Anja Karliczek, the corresponding agreement is “almost ready to be signed”.

According to the CDU politician, there is progress on the subject of data flat rates for students. Merkel and some country representatives agreed on such a ten-euro flat rate at their first school meeting in August. You have spoken with some telecommunications providers, others have joined, “so that there should be a flat rate for all students, a data rate for ten euros per month,” said Karliczek after the meeting in the Chancellery. The tariff should be free of charge for pupils in need, financed from the education and participation package. Further details are not yet known.

In addition, it was agreed to set up a nationwide education platform and so-called digital competence centers, in which, among other things, teachers are to be trained in how to work with digital teaching materials. The Union and the SPD had already agreed on this at their coalition meeting at the end of August.

Criticism came from the education and training association. “The big hit didn’t come out today,” said chairman Udo Beckmann. He spoke of declarations of intent and a lack of awareness of the necessary speed. The association, like the education and science union, had urged not only digital equipment but also progress in infection protection with a view to the cold season and demanded uniform rules for the possible use of air filters and carbon dioxide measuring devices.

After the meeting in the Chancellery, KMK President Hubig announced a meeting with experts on the subject of ventilation hygiene this Wednesday “in order to be able to advise on the basis of scientific expertise”.

The deliberations in the Chancellery were also influenced by the increased number of infections in Germany and in neighboring European countries. In several federal states, schools have been temporarily closed again or classes have been quarantined because of corona cases since the start of the new school year. “The federal and state governments are jointly determined to prevent the schools from being closed across the board again, if possible,” said government spokesman Steffen Seibert after the meeting.

Schools were closed for weeks in the spring. After that, there was usually only limited operation until the summer holidays. The deficits in the digitization of schools became clear. Distance learning and electronic communication only worked to a limited extent during school closings. Education unions had pointed out that there are no computers in some households and also criticized the fact that teachers have to use their private computers and run the risk of violating data protection regulations if they save sensitive student data, such as grades, certificates or ratings./jr/DP / fba