(Müller as the new eighth paragraph)

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – In order to contain the corona pandemic, many schoolchildren in Germany will probably have to prepare for distance learning longer than previously planned. However, there should be gradual openings for lower grades and senior grades. The culture ministers of the federal states decided on Monday in a switching conference, as announced by the Standing Conference (KMK) in Berlin. The school lockdown was originally agreed by the federal and state governments in mid-December as part of the shutdown of all public life by the end of this week.

Due to the still high incidence values ​​and the uncertain assessment of the infection occurrence after the holidays, according to the resolution “the measures decided in December in Germany or in individual countries may have to be continued”.

The resumption of school operations is possible in stages – “the situation in the individual countries should allow it”. First, the pupils in grades 1 to 6 should have face-to-face lessons again and the other grades should stay in distance learning. By halving the classes, in a second stage, alternating lessons should be made possible for pupils in higher grades.

Classroom teaching for all pupils in general and vocational schools should therefore only be given in level three. However, an exception to the restrictions should continue to apply to graduating classes so that they can prepare adequately for exams.

As it was said from circles of the education ministers, this resolution should make it possible for countries to open their schools for classes 1 to 6, 10 and 12 in the coming week. In their resolution, the ministers of education emphasized that the opening of schools was of the highest importance. “If the measures decided in December 2020 are relaxed, the schools must be there from the start.”

However, the video conference of the ministers of education should primarily prepare for renewed consultations between the heads of government of the states and the Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) serve this Tuesday. Individual countries had pushed ahead with their own, sometimes stricter, announcements for schools.

Baden-Württemberg’s Minister of Education, Susanne Eisenmann (CDU), welcomed the decision in a communication. “Face-to-face teaching is and will remain the best option for learning success. I hope that the Prime Minister’s Conference and the Federal Chancellor will also take this into account when making the upcoming decision.” In the run-up to the KMK meeting, she called for kindergartens and elementary schools to open again from January 11th. “Especially with smaller children in primary school, digital lessons are very difficult or even impossible,” she said.

Berlin’s governing mayor and head of the Prime Minister’s Conference Michael Müller (SPD) sees little chance for face-to-face lessons in January. “If the first steps towards normalcy are possible again, the schools would have to be the top priority,” said Müller on Monday evening to the rbb. He assumed, however, that face-to-face classes would no longer be possible this month Lessons can be envisaged if the incidence figures allow it.

The Rhineland-Palatinate Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD) told SWR Aktuell that distance learning at schools in Rhineland-Palatinate should definitely continue until January 15th. “We hope that we can then go back to school bit by bit.” However, that too depends on the corona numbers. Alternating classes are possible. It is important that the graduating classes can take their exams.

Schleswig-Holstein’s education minister Karin Prien (CDU) told the “Bild” newspaper (Monday): “In view of the infection rate and the uncertain data situation, I am very skeptical about school openings in face-to-face classes on January 11th.”

In Hamburg, due to the numerous new corona infections, many students are expected to study at home until the end of January. The Senate of the Hanseatic City had suspended the compulsory attendance for a further week and did not rule out the fact that there will be no regular face-to-face classes in the last two weeks of January.

Education Minister Anja Karliczek (CDU) told the newspapers of the Funke media group (Monday) that a full return to face-to-face teaching in all age groups was “unimaginable” due to the infection situation. The head of the education union GEW, Marlis Tepe, said: “I think alternating lessons are the order of the day.” On RTL she said: “We found in Saxony that teachers are three times as likely to be affected by infections as others.” Security must be ensured. SPD leader Saskia Esken described a quick return of the schools to regular operations after January 10 in the “Rheinische Post” as “illusory” ./ bw / DP / he