(New: More details)

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) – After a phone call between the Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny and one of his alleged assassins, Navalny’s employee Lyubov Sobol is being investigated. A spokeswoman for the investigation committee said on Friday in the Russian capital, Moscow, that criminal proceedings for trespassing had been initiated against the opposition. You will be asked about it. According to Nawalnys information from the evening, Sobol is now a suspect in the proceedings. She was therefore arrested for 48 hours. In the morning, security forces ransacked the 33-year-old lawyer’s home.

Shortly after the call was published, Sobol filmed the police presence at the home address of the alleged employee of the Russian domestic secret service FSB. She was then arrested and fined for allegedly defying a police officer’s order.

Sobol is now being accused of violating the “inviolability of the house through the use of force or threats” because she rang the doorbell at the agent’s door, said the head of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK), Ivan Zhdanov. In the worst case, you face a prison sentence for trespassing.

The investigation committee accuses Sobol of having tried several times with other people to want to enter the apartment of an elderly woman wearing the uniform of the consumer protection authorities. A little later she pretended to be an “abandoned wife with a small child”. So Sobol got into the house and “stormed” the woman’s apartment and filmed in all rooms with her cell phone.

Navalny sharply criticized the police’s actions. “This is not a state, this is a criminal group,” he said. “It is just brazenly fabricated a criminal case.” All the equipment in Sobol’s apartment was confiscated by the security forces, including the seven-year-old daughter’s cell phone, Navalny wrote. The girl and the husband should have left the apartment.

The 44-year-old Navalny is staying in Germany for rehab after being seriously poisoned. He blames an FSB “killer squad” operating under the orders of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin for the poison attack with a chemical warfare agent from the Novichok group. A few days ago, Navalny published a recording of a telephone conversation with a suspected agent. In it, the man says that the poison was placed in Navalny’s underpants.

Doctors from the Berlin Charité had published a medical report on the poisoning in the journal "The Lancet". Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday according to the Interfax agency: "We do not read any medical publications." Russia is still waiting for evidence. The Kremlin had repeatedly rejected involvement in the case.