BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The number of people newly infected with the coronavirus in Germany within one day has skyrocketed again and has thus reached a record level. According to the Robert Koch Institute, the health authorities reported 6,638 new infections on Thursday morning – around 1,500 more than on Wednesday. So far, at the end of March, with almost 6300 new infections, most had been registered. However, the current values ​​cannot be compared with those from spring, because significantly more tests are now being carried out – and thus more infections are being discovered.

Last Wednesday, the health authorities reported 4059 new infections to the RKI. This was the first time since April that the 4000 mark had been exceeded.

There is a clear increase in Covid 19 patients treated in intensive care. According to the RKI situation report, 655 people infected with corona were treated in intensive care on Thursday, 329 of whom were ventilated. A week earlier (October 8th) the value was 487 (239 ventilated), the week before (October 1st) it was 362 (193 ventilated). Around 8,700 intensive care beds are currently still available in Germany.

The number of corona tests has fluctuated between around 1.1 million and 1.2 million per week since mid-August. According to the RKI, the rate of positive tests rose significantly on Wednesday evening: from 0.74 percent at the end of August to 2.48 percent in the week from October 5 to 11.

In several laboratories there is a backlog, according to the RKI, some reported delivery problems for reagents. “In the last few weeks, the RKI has been receiving more and more reports from laboratories that are very much at the limits of their capacity utilization,” the institute wrote in its management report on Wednesday. The additional need for testing by holidaymakers after the introduction of the ban on accommodation with the option of “free testing” has exacerbated the situation.

According to the RKI, at least 341 223 people in Germany have been proven to have been infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus since the beginning of the Corona crisis (data as of October 15, 12.00 a.m.). The number of deaths in connection with a corona infection was therefore 9710. That was 33 more than the previous day. According to estimates by the RKI, there are around 284,600 recovered.

According to RKI estimates in Germany, according to the management report on Thursday, the number of reproductions, or R value for short, was 1.08 (previous day: 1.04). This means that an infected person infects another person on average. The R-value depicts the infection rate about one and a half weeks beforehand.

In addition, the RKI gives a so-called seven-day R in its current situation report. The value relates to a longer period and is therefore less subject to daily fluctuations. According to RKI estimates, this value was 1.22 (previous day: 1.16). It shows the infection from 8 to 16 days ago./rbo/DP/fba