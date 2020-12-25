(New: More details)

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The German health authorities have reported 25 533 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within 24 hours. In addition, 412 deaths were recorded, as the RKI announced on Friday morning. However, the numbers are only partially comparable with the values ​​of the previous week. The RKI expects a lower number of tests and fewer reports from the health authorities during the holidays. Last Friday, with 33,777 new infections, a high was recorded, but this included 3,500 late reports. The high of 952 deaths was reached on December 16.

The number of new infections reported to the health authorities within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) was 188.8 on Friday. A high of 197.6 was reached on Tuesday. Saxony achieved by far the highest value of the federal states: There the seven-day incidence is 441.3 – more than twice as high as the national average. Thuringia follows with a value of 320.6 and Saxony-Anhalt with 200.3. The lowest value is recorded in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania with 87.1.

Among the counties, the Saxon Switzerland-Eastern Ore Mountains with around 628 and Zwickau with around 604 have the highest seven-day incidences. The districts of Zweibrücken have the lowest values ​​with around 32 and Emden with 34.

The RKI has registered 1,612,648 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic (as of December 25th, 00:00). The total number of people who died of or involving a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 29,182 by Friday. Around 1,206,200 people are now estimated to have recovered.

According to the RKI report on Thursday, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.97 (previous day: 0.92). This means that 100 infected people infect 97 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection rate subsides./dhu/DP/zb