BRUSSELS / LONDON (dpa-AFX) – After the historic agreement on a trade pact between the EU and Great Britain, there is great relief on both sides of the English Channel. While the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was celebrating, preparations were already underway in Brussels for a provisional application of the Christmas Eve deal from January.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier informed the ambassadors of the 27 EU states on Friday about the result of the months-long and tough negotiations. The EU member states would now examine the 1246 pages and “continue this enormous task in the coming days”, wrote a spokesman for the German EU Council Presidency on Twitter on Friday. Because Germany currently holds the rotation of the presidency of the EU states, it had scheduled a meeting of ambassadors at short notice.

Chancellor Angela Merkel had already promised on Thursday to examine the text quickly. The federal cabinet will agree on the German position by telephone on Monday. “I am very confident that we have a good result here.”

The EU and Great Britain agreed on a trade pact on Thursday after lengthy negotiations. The contract is to regulate the relationship between both sides from January 2021 onwards. The most important point is to avoid tariffs, allow unlimited trade in both directions and limit frictional losses as much as possible. However, a number of other points such as cooperation on security issues or participation in research programs are regulated.

Since the agreement came into being only eight days before the end of the transition period, there is no time for ratification by the European Parliament. Therefore, the contract can initially only be applied provisionally. However, this still needs the approval of the 27 EU countries. The EU ambassadors will vote on this in the coming days. The next meeting is scheduled for Monday. The EU Parliament should then examine the agreement retrospectively in January. The EU ambassadors unanimously decided on Friday to send a letter to the European Parliament outlining the need for this extraordinary step, said an EU diplomat after the meeting on Friday.

In Great Britain, Parliament is due to deal with the treaty on December 30th. There is hardly any time for a detailed examination. Johnson does not have to fear a rebellion from his Brexit hardliners: he has a solid majority in parliament and the opposition Labor party has announced that it will also vote for the treaty. Even the head of the Brexit party, Nigel Farage, who had been eager to see what he believed to be the correct exit from the EU, gave the agreement his blessing: It is not perfect, “but on the whole it is war past”.

Johnson advised the British to read the complex work for the holidays. If you want to read something in this “sleepy moment after the Christmas meal”, he recommends reading the trade pact, he said in a video Christmas message broadcast on Twitter in the usual joking manner. He held up a thick wad of paper, which he declared as “good news”.

Brexit was the first step, the agreement is now “the festival”, as he says. “Full of fish, by the way,” added Johnson. The negotiations on EU fishermen’s access to UK territorial waters were one of the trickiest issues, and this was the last to be resolved. Johnson had already shown himself to the press on Christmas Eve wearing a fish-decorated tie.

From the perspective of the British government, the current agreement has achieved everything that the British public wanted with the 2016 Brexit referendum. “We have regained control of our money, our borders, our laws, our trade and our fishing grounds,” said the government. At the same time, the agreement grants duty-free and unlimited exports to the EU.

But EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen also spoke of a good result that protects all interests of the EU. After the agonizing negotiations of the past few months, Brussels is now demonstratively turning to other issues. “We can finally leave Brexit behind,” von der Leyen had already said on Christmas Eve.

The French government immediately made it clear on Friday that despite the agreement – especially for the British – a lot will change: It insists on a massive inspection of British goods at the turn of the year. “We have to control British products that come to us,” said Secretary of State for Europe Clément Beaune on Friday in the Europe 1 channel. Food or industrial products must comply with all applicable standards. The French state recruited around 1,300 people to ensure these controls. France is a major hub for British goods.

The EU Parliament’s Brexit commissioner, David McAllister, also expects “far-reaching consequences for people, companies and public administrations” after Britain’s exit from the internal market at the turn of the year, as he told the “world”. “Trade between the EU and the UK will no longer run as smoothly as if we were part of the single market and the customs union together.”

The EU Commission made it clear in a table on Christmas Eve which advantages of EU membership Great Britain will have to forego in the future: EU programs such as Erasmus, access to the Corona aid plan, the internal market for freight forwarders, smooth trade and pets a passport in the future are only a few of the examples.

Without the agreement, however, the consequences would have been much more dramatic. Then customs duties and more complex controls would have become necessary. Business representatives on both sides had warned of upheavals and the loss of tens of thousands of jobs in this case./wim/DP/zb