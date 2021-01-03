RENNES (dpa-AFX) – A huge party with thousands of guests, little distance and hardly any masks: Despite the corona pandemic, around 2500 people illegally celebrated New Year’s Eve in northwestern France and kept the security forces on their toes for a day and a half. France’s Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin wrote on Twitter on Saturday of the tough sanctions that the rave is supposed to entail.

According to the prefecture of Ille-et-Vilaine, five people were arrested and 1,200 high-tax warnings were issued. They were mainly issued for violations of the mask requirement and the night curfew and illegal participation in a gathering. Interior Minister Darmanin announced that initial investigations are ongoing. As the Rennes prosecutor announced, two suspected organizers of the party were taken into police custody on Saturday afternoon.

As early as Thursday evening, more and more young people were gathering on an industrial site south of the Breton city of Rennes. According to the prefecture, guests from other French departments and even from abroad were also drawn to the disused hangar in Lieuron. Law enforcement officials tried to stop the party, but were exposed to violence from some of the celebrants. Three gendarmes were injured during the operation.

The security forces were on duty on the premises for hours. They secured the area and distributed disinfectants and masks. Access to the party was stopped before midnight, as Interior Minister Darmanin wrote. The departure of cars was controlled and warnings were issued systematically. As the French news agency AFP reported, a number of people still celebrated at the rave on Friday evening.

The illegal party did not end until Saturday morning. As reported by French media, the sound was cut early in the morning and the system dismantled. In the morning, the national gendarmerie announced on Twitter that the party had come to an end. According to the prefecture, the area was under the control of the emergency services around 10 a.m.

Due to the corona pandemic, strict contact restrictions apply in France. According to a government recommendation, no more than six adults should meet at home on New Year’s Eve. A night curfew also prohibits leaving the house between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. without a valid reason.

The pandemic hit France with its almost 67 million inhabitants hard. More than 64,700 people died and around 2.6 million people were infected with the coronavirus.

In the tense health situation, the illegal mass party caused outrage. The MP Florian Bachelier wrote on Twitter that the meeting “puts our country to shame, our nurses who have been on duty for months, our dead”. MP Aurore Bergé also said on Twitter: “It cannot be that a handful of people let us pay for their inconsistency” and called for systematic checks and warnings.

In addition to the indignation, the huge event also triggered worries about numerous new infections with the corona virus. The Breton health authority urged the party guests to isolate themselves immediately and get tested. A test center has been set up in Lieuron, as the prefecture wrote. Encourage participants of the illegal party to visit the test site./rbo/DP/zb