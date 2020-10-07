(new: test numbers; updated: intensive care beds, R-values)

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The number of new infections with the corona virus in Germany has again reached a high since the second half of April. The health authorities reported 2828 new corona infections within one day, as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Wednesday. That is over 150 more than on Friday morning, when the previously applicable maximum value since the second half of April was reported with 2,673 new infections within one day.

According to the RKI, at least 306 086 people in Germany have been shown to have been infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus since the beginning of the Corona crisis (data as of October 7, 12.00 a.m.). According to the RKI, the number of deaths in connection with a corona infection is 9562. That is 16 more than the day before. Around 267 700 people survived the infection according to RKI estimates.

The rate of positive tests rose sharply and was 1.64 percent in the 40th calendar week (September 28 – October 2). The week before it was 1.22 percent and before that 1.16 percent. The number of tests, however, fell slightly to around 1,096,000 in the 40th week. Previously it was around 1,168,000.

There is still an increase in the number of Covid 19 patients treated in intensive care. According to the current RKI management report, 470 corona infected people are currently being treated in intensive care (7 October 2020, 12:15 p.m.), 233 of whom are ventilated. A week ago (September 30th) the value was 355 (195 ventilated), in the week before (23.9.) It was 293 (159 ventilated). Around 8,500 intensive care beds are currently still available in the German clinics.

According to RKI estimates in Germany, according to the management report on Wednesday, the number of reproductions, or R value for short, was 1.10 (previous day: 1.15). This means that one infected person infects more than one other person on average. The R-value depicts the infection rate about one and a half weeks beforehand.

In addition, the RKI gives a so-called seven-day R in its current situation report. The value relates to a longer period and is therefore less subject to daily fluctuations. According to RKI estimates, this value was 1.11 (previous day: also 1.08). It shows the infection from 8 to 16 days ago./chh/trö/hu/DP/he