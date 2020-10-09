(Netherlands paragraph updated with new figures)

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The number of reported infections with the corona virus in Europe is increasing again significantly. In many places, the intensive care units in hospitals are already at their limit. Governments are imposing stricter measures to contain the spread of the pandemic. An overview of developments over the past week in key countries:

SPAIN is particularly badly affected with 850,000 infections. The number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was 115 most recently. 1,330 people died in one week. The proportion of Covid 19 patients in hospitals is increasing. Strict restrictions and measures apply nationwide, including the requirement to wear a mask outdoors. Many areas and communities are cordoned off. The Spanish government imposed an emergency on the capital on Friday. In Madrid and some suburbs, people are only allowed to leave their community with good reason – for example to go to work or to visit the doctor. Almost 4.8 million people are affected. The state of emergency should apply for two weeks.

FRANCE has already imposed the highest corona warning level in several large cities – including Paris, Lyon and Marseille. Health Minister Olivier Véran warns that it will get worse. There is concern about the situation in the Paris hospitals. The proportion of Covid 19 patients in intensive care units is increasing there. The government is responding, for example, by closing bars in regions where the situation is particularly serious. General exit restrictions throughout the country should be prevented. With 18,746 new corona infections within 24 hours, there was a daily high on Wednesday.

CZECH REPUBLIC – formerly a Corona model student – has become the sad leader in new infections per 100,000 inhabitants according to the latest EU figures. On average, 374.6 people per 100,000 inhabitants were infected within 14 days. On Thursday, 5394 new cases were recorded in the country with a population of 10.7 million – the third daily record in a row. The government has banned cultural and sporting events. According to experts, if the curve does not flatten, there will soon be a dramatic bottleneck in the health system.

UK is also suffering badly: lack of tests, a patchwork of regulations, ailing clinics, tens of thousands of deaths. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who became ill in the spring, is increasingly criticized for being a poor crisis manager. His government speaks of a “dangerous” situation. The north of England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of Wales are particularly hard hit. According to experts, the clinics are facing collapse, especially in the north of England. Authorities reported nearly 14,000 new cases across the country on Friday.

ITALY worries about the steep increase in infection cases this week. The country, which was Europe’s corona hotspot in March, registered 5372 new infections on Friday. The big difference: Now as many people die of Covid-19 per month as in one day back then. The intensive care units are not at their limit with almost 400 Covid patients. Rome is constantly tightening the measures

– now a mask requirement also applies outdoors. Especially strong

the values ​​climbed on Friday in Lombardy in the north and in Campania in the south.

In the NETHERLANDS, almost 6000 new infections were reported on Friday, as many as on Thursday. The number of patients in hospitals and intensive care units is increasing rapidly. Clinics have drastically reduced care for other patients and canceled hundreds of operations. Most recently, 841 people per 100,000 inhabitants were infected within seven days. Last week, an average of 16 deaths a day were reported. Citizens and experts are calling for significantly stricter measures. Masks are strongly recommended for public spaces, but not yet mandatory.

BELGIUM has also seen rapidly increasing numbers recently. The 14-day incidence – the number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants within two weeks – was most recently 280.7. In the capital Brussels, cafes and bars are now closed for a month. The government also tightened the nationwide rules: Citizens are only allowed to have close contact with three people outside the family per month. Closing time is at 11 p.m.