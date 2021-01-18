(new: Expert hearing in the new fifth paragraph)

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – In view of the continued critical Corona situation, people in Germany have to be prepared for longer everyday restrictions until February. In addition, there could be new requirements for more protective masks and for working from home, as it became clear before consultations by Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the Prime Minister of the federal states on Tuesday. Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday that the number of infections must be “back to a manageable level” faster than what is currently possible. A new, probably much more contagious variant of the virus is also causing acute concern.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) said in Berlin: “It is better if we can now bring the numbers down significantly for the next two, three, maybe four weeks together.” The number of infections and the utilization of the intensive care units seem to have decreased recently. But you have to be careful. “We were already on the way down a few weeks ago, and then the next wave built up again.” This should therefore not be taken as a sign of slacking off, but rather as an “encouragement to continue all the more concretely and consistently”. The goal remains to be able to understand and interrupt chains of infection.

Before the federal-state consultations, it became apparent that the already tightened lockdown should last longer – so far, the measures have been agreed by the end of January. According to the Prime Minister of Rhineland-Palatinate, Malu Dreyer (SPD), the SPD state leaders want to propose an extension to February 14, if economic aid will come sooner. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) told “Münchner Merkur” (Tuesday): “We have to extend the lockdown until mid-February.” Nationwide, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days is now 134, as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced. The high was on December 22nd at 197.6. The goal of the federal and state governments is a level below 50.

Various measures were discussed in order to curb the spread of the virus more strongly. This includes further requirements for wearing FFP2 masks, for example in buses, trains and shops. As Spahn said, after a comparison with data from the health insurance companies, 34.1 million people from corona risk groups can now get FFP2 masks financed by the federal government – initially, estimates were 27 million. But surgical masks that only cost cents are more protective than everyday masks made of fabric, said Spahn.

In an expert hearing prior to the deliberations, according to media reports on Monday evening, several scientists advocated tougher lockdown measures. They described the threat posed by the mutated virus, the editorial network Germany (RND) reported after the panel of experts. The only helpful consequence is the further reduction in contacts and restriction of mobility. “Spiegel” also reported on it.

Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) announced that stricter rules on the subject of home office should also be discussed. He referred to the new legal possibilities that have now come into force to issue certain ordinances. “This actually concerns binding rules with regard to the possibility of working from home as an offer for employees, wherever this is operationally possible”. Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) told the German Press Agency that it was necessary to ensure that every company was able to have its employees tested.

The Saarland Prime Minister Tobias Hans referred to the new virus mutation. The CDU politician told the dpa that action must be taken in good time before it spreads massively in Germany – as in Great Britain. “With this in mind, we mustn’t take any chances and loosen it up too quickly.” In the future, positive corona tests will be examined more systematically for the exact virus type. Laboratories that carry out such “sequencing” are to be obliged by a new federal ordinance from Tuesday onwards with remuneration to transmit data to the RKI.

Parents who have to take time off from work due to corona-related restrictions at daycare centers and schools should also be able to use the so-called children's illness days for this in the future. The number of sick days per parent will also be doubled from 10 to 20. Single parents receive 40 days instead of the usual 20. After the Bundestag, the Bundesrat also finally approved the corresponding plans in a special session on Monday.