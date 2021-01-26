(with additional details, other topics of the phone call and Biden conversation with NATO)

MOSCOW / WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – Russia and the USA have agreed on the extension of the New Start nuclear disarmament treaty following the Kremlin. Corresponding diplomatic notes were exchanged on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in the evening after a phone call from the president Wladimir Putin with his US colleague Joe Biden. Both sides had previously declared their readiness to extend the last major nuclear disarmament agreement between the two states – shortly before it expired in early February – by five years. The White House said that Biden and Putin had agreed on the phone call that their teams should urgently work towards finalizing the extension of the deal by February 5.

Putin brought the project directly to the Russian parliament, it said in Moscow. The bill provides for an extension of the agreement until February 5, 2026. The head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Duma, Leonid Sluzki, said the ratification process would begin immediately and that work would be ready at any moment. The State Duma could deal with the extension of the necessary documents this Wednesday, it said.

The New Start Treaty on the Limitation of Nuclear Weapons would have expired in a few days. The agreement, which came into force on February 5, 2011, limits the nuclear arsenals of Russia and the United States to 800 delivery systems and 1,550 operational nuclear warheads each. It was closed for a period of ten years and had the option of being extended. If it had not been extended, there would have been no agreement for the first time in decades that set limits on the stock of strategic nuclear weapons. Russia and the USA together own around 90 percent of the world’s nuclear weapons.

The government of Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump had not been able to agree on an extension in tough negotiations with Moscow. Immediately after Biden was sworn in, the Russian Foreign Ministry proposed extending the contract by five years without any preconditions. Shortly afterwards it was announced that Biden was also ready for such an extension.

Before taking office, Biden had declared that the treaty was an “anchor of strategic stability” between the US and Russia and could be the basis for new arms control agreements. The Pentagon stressed last week that an extension would serve the defense of the United States. One cannot afford to lose the instruments for inspections and reporting obligations.

The Trump administration had insisted, according to US media, that the “freezing” of the number of all nuclear warheads in both countries be included in the treaty. The original version only defines the limit on the number of operational nuclear warheads. In addition, the previous US government had sought a multilateral agreement with China’s participation. Beijing has so far refused to negotiate its growing nuclear arsenal.

The danger of a war also waged with nuclear weapons was considered to be significantly higher during Trump’s term of office than in the past three decades. One of the reasons for this was the end of the INF treaty to renounce land-based medium-range nuclear weapons systems.

The USA dissolved the agreement in the summer of 2019 with the backing of its NATO partners because they assume that Russia has been violating it for years with a medium-range system called 9M729 (NATO code: SSC-8). The INF treaty prohibited both sides from producing, testing and owning ground-based ballistic missiles and cruise missiles with ranges between 500 and 5500 kilometers.

The phone call between Biden and Putin was the first since the new US president took office. Putin said after the Kremlin in the conversation that normalizing relations between Russia and the United States would serve the interests of both countries – taking into account the special responsibility for security and stability in the world. Both sides also talked about the US withdrawal from the agreement on military observation flights (open skies) and the Iranian nuclear agreement that Russia wants to keep. The topic of the “business-like and open conversation” was also the Ukraine conflict, it said.

Critical tones came from the White House. The US government headquarters said that Biden had made it clear that the US supported the sovereignty of Ukraine. The US president had also addressed various other topics: the poison attack on the Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny, the influence on the US elections, media reports about the alleged Russian bounty on US soldiers in Afghanistan and the large-scale hacker attack on American authorities and companies that followed Assessment by US security services was on the account of Moscow. All of these issues have recently created intense tensions between Washington and Moscow.

The White House said that Biden has made it clear that the United States will defend its national interests and respond decisively to any actions by Russia that harm the United States or its allies.

Biden also sent a signal to NATO. He phoned NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday and acknowledged his support for the alliance and the cooperation with the alliance partners, as the White House subsequently announced. Under Trump, the relationship between the US and NATO was extremely tense. Trump had aroused doubts on several occasions as to whether the US would meet its obligation to provide military assistance in an emergency. In addition, there was the unsettled announcement of a withdrawal of US troops from Germany and other solo efforts. To the horror of the Allies, Trump even threatened to leave NATO./lkl/mau/jac/DP/he