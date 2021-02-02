In the 2nd paragraph and at the end of the text more information about Draghi)

ROM (dpa-AFX) – After the failure of the exploratory talks on a new center-left coalition, Italy’s head of state Sergio Mattarella has called for the formation of a unity government. “I feel obliged to appeal to all political forces present in parliament to place their trust in a high-ranking government that should not identify with any political formula,” he said in a short address in Rome on Tuesday evening. Shortly afterwards, his spokesman announced that the former head of the European Central Bank (ECB), Mario Draghi, had been invited to talks in the Quirinal Palace for Wednesday.

The 73-year-old economist Draghi had been in discussion for weeks as head of an expert government in Rome. Such a cabinet would likely be a solution in the coming weeks or months to guide Italy through its most pressing problems in the corona pandemic. Mattarella had previously called for a stable government that, at best, will last until the end of the legislative period in 2023. Such a government with the previous alliance under Giuseppe Conte is considered off the table after the failure of the talks.

In the several days of explorations, the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Roberto Fico, had been given the task of negotiating compromises for a restart of the quarreling allies. The tug-of-war between the party representatives lasted until the very end. On Tuesday evening, Fico had communicated his results to Mattarella and announced that there is currently no readiness to “create a government majority”.

That left Mattarella with two ways out, as he said in his statement: to push a new government immediately or early elections. “The way of new elections must be considered because it is an element of democracy,” said the social democrat. In view of the current pandemic emergency in the country with around 60 million inhabitants, however, one could not afford a month-long election campaign, said the 79-year-old.

For Italy, important aid funds from the EU’s Corona reconstruction fund are currently at stake. The government must submit an investment plan for this. However, the coalition broke up over the planned distribution of this money. The dispute culminated in the resignation of former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s party in mid-January and a little later in the resignation of Prime Minister Conte.

Italy’s government has to work, because the plan for the billions in aid is expected in April at the EU Commission, said Mattarella. “We cannot afford to miss this crucial opportunity for our future,” said the head of state. Italy is also still firmly in the grip of the corona pandemic, which plunged the country into an economic crisis and exacerbated serious problems in the health sector.

Meanwhile, after the failed exploratory rounds, the parties’ mud battle began. The biggest government force to date, the populist five-star movement, accused Renzi of targeting only important ministerial posts. Conversely, Italia Viva accused the star politicians of not having moved a step on key demands. For the right-wing opposition, Lega boss Matteo Salvini demanded renewed elections despite warnings from the head of state: They were the “royal road”.

Should Draghi, who was President of the ECB from 2011 to 2019, try to form a government in Rome, he would also need majorities in the two-chamber parliament. On Tuesday evening, both positive and critical voices came from the political camps in Rome to his person./jon/DP/he