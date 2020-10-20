(new: number of corona infections updated, last paragraph)

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) – Ireland is drastically tightening its measures in the fight against the corona pandemic. In the night from Wednesday to Thursday, the highest of five levels of measures will come into force for six weeks, as Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin announced in a speech on Monday evening. Those who can have to work from home by December 1st. Only shops that are indispensable for daily life, such as supermarkets, may remain open. Meetings with other households at home or even in the home garden are prohibited. However, it is not a complete lockdown.

The schools and kindergartens in the country remain open. Outdoor sports may be practiced within a five-kilometer radius. Pubs, restaurants and cafes can at least offer delivery services. Contacts to support single parents and senior citizens between two households are allowed. Weddings with up to 25 guests are also permitted. The construction industry should continue to do its job. Public transport will be reduced to 25 percent. The measures will come into force on Wednesday night, as a government spokeswoman confirmed on Tuesday when asked.

The prime minister warned that the winter would be hard. “It will not be the same Christmas that we have enjoyed in previous years,” said Martin. “But if we all pull together and follow the spirit of these new rules, it will be a very special time and give us all a respite from the rigors of the past seven months.” The Irish teachers’ union called for significantly more corona tests with a view to school lessons in winter.

According to the Ministry of Health on Monday, 1,031 people in Ireland were last infected with the corona virus within 24 hours. A total of almost 51,000 infections have been registered in Ireland so far. The country has just under five million inhabitants. In European statistics on the number of new corona infections within 14 days per 100,000 people, Ireland is roughly in the middle (253 / as of October 20). Above all, experts worry that the Irish healthcare system may not be enough for a rush of Covid-19 patients