

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – The prosecutors in the impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump consider his responsibility for storming the Capitol to be proven and are calling for the former US president to be suspended from office. “The responsibility of President Trump for the events of January 6th is clear,” said a statement published on Tuesday by the prosecutors of the House of Representatives prior to the start of the trial in the Senate. “President Trump’s incitement to riot requires his conviction and removal from future federal office.”

Trump’s lawyers Bruce Castor and David Schoen called the case unconstitutional in their statement on the indictment on Tuesday. They argued, among other things, that the Senate was not responsible because Trump was no longer president, but a private person.

The impeachment proceedings against Republican Trump are due to begin in the Senate on Tuesday next week. The two-thirds majority in the chamber that is necessary for a conviction is not emerging. That would require 17 Republicans to vote with the 50 Democrats. A conviction would be a prerequisite for a further vote on a ban on office at the federal level, which would thwart a possible candidacy of Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

The prosecutor’s 80-page statement on the grounds for a suspension of office said: “This is not a case in which elections alone are sufficient protection against future abuse; it is the electoral process itself that President Trump attacked and the one before him and anyone else who tries to imitate his behavior needs to be protected. ” Trump’s attempt to stay in power by inciting violence despite the lost election is “a grave violation of the oath he swore”.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives decided to initiate impeachment proceedings for “inciting riot” on January 13, a week after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. Trump is accused of inciting his supporters at a rally before the riots. Among other things, he had said: “If you don’t fight like the devil, you will have no more land.”

In their statement published by Trump’s office, the ex-president’s lawyers denied that the sentence had anything to do with the attack on the Capitol. Instead, Trump emphasized the need to fight “for the security of elections in general”. The defense lawyers also see the indictment violating Trump’s constitutional right to freedom of speech.

Trump attorney Schoen told Fox News on Monday evening that the suspension of office sought by the Democrats was a “slap in the face” for the 74 million Americans who voted for Trump in the November 3rd election. Trump’s supporters had tried to forcibly prevent Congress from making Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election official. The ex-president’s lawyers denied in their statement that Trump had tried to undermine the certification of the election results.

Prosecutors rejected the arguments put forward by attorneys and a large majority of Senate Republicans that the trial was unconstitutional because Trump was no longer in office. It is unthinkable that the authors of the constitution wanted to leave the nation defenseless “against the betrayal of a president in his last days”. “A president must fully answer for his behavior in office from his first to his last day in office.” The House of Representatives also decided to open the procedure during Trump’s term of office, which ended on January 20.

It is also controversial among lawyers whether an impeachment procedure in the Senate against an ex-president is constitutional. The corresponding constitutional article explicitly names presidents, vice-presidents and government officials against whom such proceedings can be directed. However, the Congressional Scientific Service (CRS) writes, “It appears that most of the scholars who have studied the issue have concluded that Congress has the power to extend impeachment to government officials who are no longer in the Are office. “

Trump had only reorganized his defense in the process on Sunday. The broadcaster CNN had previously reported that the previous team had "practically collapsed" because the five attorneys scheduled for then would not represent Trump. The reason for this were differences in defense strategy. Trump has demanded that lawyers focus on his unsubstantiated election fraud allegations instead of questioning the legality of impeachment proceedings against an already resigned president.