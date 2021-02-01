(new: with Biontech production expansion, 1st / 7th paragraph; Linke / FDP, 6th paragraph)

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – After the slow start of the corona vaccinations in Germany, more urgently anticipated supplies are in sight. By the summer, vaccine deliveries should increase significantly – according to a new estimate by the federal government, it could be up to 322 million doses throughout the year. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) affirmed on Monday after a “vaccination summit” the goal of offering all citizens a vaccination offer by the end of summer on September 21. After anger about organizational problems, the federal and state governments want to coordinate more closely on upcoming deliveries. The manufacturer Biontech (BioNTech (ADRs)) announced an expansion of production. The pharmaceutical giant Bayer also plans to help manufacture another preparation soon.

After the video conference, Merkel said that a “maximum degree of predictability” was particularly important for the federal states. It has been made very clear to the manufacturers that any predictable week is good. But it is also understandable that the companies did not want to promise more than is fair in the face of complex processes. The federal and state governments wanted to model certain assumptions in a “national vaccination plan” in order to be able to better estimate quantities in advance.

In addition to the Prime Minister, representatives from the pharmaceutical industry and the EU Commission took part in the consultation. A good month after the start of the vaccinations, massive criticism had built up in view of the scarce quantities, sometimes unsafe deliveries and often overloaded telephone hotlines for vaccination appointments. Even before the “vaccination summit”, Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) said that realistically, a few weeks of vaccine shortages could be expected.

The quantities should increase gradually over the course of the year, as a new overview of the ministry available to the German Press Agency shows. After 18.3 million cans in the current first quarter, according to current estimates, 77.1 million cans from various manufacturers could follow in the second quarter and 126.6 million in the third quarter. It could be 100.2 million cans in the fourth quarter. The estimate is based on contracts and planned agreements as well as expected approval dates for some vaccines. The ministry emphasized that the forecasts are always fraught with uncertainty and changes are not unusual.

Merkel explained that a vaccination promise for all citizens could be maintained until the end of the summer even if only the three approved vaccines from Biontech / Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca came. If further approvals are expected, there will be even a larger offer. Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) said, as chairman of the conference of ministers presidents, that information from manufacturers as early and as comprehensive as possible was important. At the same time, they learned that production cannot be ramped up overnight. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) said that patience was still required. Planning “didn’t work with the stopwatch”. But it is important not to poke around in the fog.

Criticism came from the opposition. FDP leader Christian Lindner called the result of the vaccination summit disappointing. “Slow progress in vaccination should not result in a permanent lockdown until the end of summer,” he told the newspapers of the Funke media group. Linke boss Bernd Riexinger said: “The good news of the day does not come from the vaccination summit, but surprisingly from the manufacturers.” Although there is still too little vaccine available and vaccination centers are hardly fully utilized, those who want to be vaccinated are already desperate in waiting loops on the telephone hotlines to make appointments.

Biontech wants to produce two billion doses of its preparation this year instead of the previously mentioned 1.3 billion. Conversions in the Belgian plant of partner Pfizer in Puurs have been successfully completed. “We are now back on schedule for delivering vaccine doses to the European Union.”

The Bayer Group has announced that it will manufacture around 160 million doses of the vaccine that the Tübingen-based company Curevac is currently developing next year. Curevac said it wanted to have “several hundred million doses” available by the end of the year.

Spahn announced changes to the regulation that makes specifications for vaccinations. The background to this is that, according to the recommendation of the Standing Vaccination Commission, the Astrazeneca vaccine in Germany should initially only be injected into adults under 65 years of age. “In principle, the prioritization groups will remain as they are,” said the minister. However, age requirements should be included.

This also applies to the ongoing vaccinations of the group with the highest priority – this includes people over the age of 80, residents and staff in nursing homes as well as health workers in intensive care units, for example. If these employees are younger than 65, they should primarily be vaccinated with Astrazeneca. From 65 you should be entitled to vaccinations with one of the other two vaccines from Biontech and Moderna.

In addition, people with previous illnesses will probably be able to be vaccinated a little earlier than previously planned. According to one of the drafts submitted by the dpa, diabetics with high blood sugar levels should be able to receive a vaccination in the second group with “high priority”. This also applies to people with chronic liver or kidney diseases and certain severe chronic lung diseases. Otherwise, this group should continue to focus on people aged 70 and over./sam/bw/wdw/DP/fba