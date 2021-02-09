(new details added)

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – The historic second impeachment proceedings against the former US president Donald Trump has begun. The process started on Tuesday with a debate about whether such a process is even constitutional, given that Trump has already left office. Trump’s defense lawyers argued that the impeachment process was unconstitutional because it was directed against a private individual. The Democratic prosecutors opposed that Trump must be held accountable for his actions as President even after he left the White House – and banned from future offices at the federal level. At the start of the trial, they recalled the violent attack on the Capitol with haunting images and words that prompted the trial.

The House of Representatives presented a video with dramatic scenes from January 6, when Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol: rioters breaking through security barricades in droves, smashing window panes and forcibly entering boardrooms and offices. Police officers who are desperately trying to defend themselves against the overwhelming force of the intruders. MPs who hide from attackers.

The Democrats’ chief prosecutor, Jamie Raskin, gave an emotional and sometimes tearful account of how he himself had experienced that day. He brought his grown daughter to Congress the day after his late son was buried, Raskin said. He was afraid for his daughter. Other MPs around him said goodbye to their relatives on the phone. “They thought she was going to die.” Democratic prosecutor David Cicilline warned that people had died in the attack and that others were seriously injured. “That was a national tragedy.”

With their attack, Trump supporters had tried to stop a session at which Congress was supposed to certify the election victory of Trump’s successor in office, Joe Biden. Five people were killed in the riots, including a police officer. Trump had recently incited his supporters at a rally that his election victory had been stolen from him. Among other things, he said at the time: “If you don’t fight like the devil, you will have no more land.”

The Democrats accuse him of “inciting a riot” and have initiated impeachment proceedings against him in the House of Representatives – supported by ten Republican MPs. This procedure is conducted and decided in the Senate. The Congress Chamber takes on the role of a court.

The impeachment proceedings against Trump are historic in several respects: The Republican goes down in history as the first US president to face two impeachment proceedings in the House of Representatives during his tenure. It is also the first time that an impeachment case is being conducted in the Senate against a president who is no longer in office.

Trump’s lawyers wanted to stop the process right from the start – arguing that impeachment proceedings against a resigned president would not be constitutional. Raskin argued that a president had to answer for his actions until the last day in office. Anything else would be extremely dangerous. The Democrats also point out that the House of Representatives had already decided to open the procedure on January 13 – one week before Trump’s departure from office.

It was expected that the Senate majority would vote on Tuesday evening (local time) that the trial against Trump is constitutional. After that, the prosecutors and defense counsel are to spread their arguments on the matter over the next few days.

As a prelude, the prosecutors are likely to do everything in their power to bring back memories of that January day through pictures and stories when senators had to get themselves to safety from an angry mob and sometimes feared for their lives.

Even loyal Trump companions from the Republican Party reacted stunned in the hours and days after the attack, blaming Trump for the unprecedented outbreak of violence. Under the acute impression of the riot, an enormous dynamic against Trump initially built up. The more time passed, the quieter the outrage from within. The momentum against Trump seems to have evaporated. Whether the prosecutors can get that back through haunting videos and impressions from January 6th is questionable.

It is expected that the procedure will only take a few days – until the weekend or early next week. So far it is not foreseeable that the necessary two-thirds majority could come about to condemn Trump. To do this, 17 Republicans would have to side with the 50 Democratic Senators. And without a conviction – at least in this way – there is no suspension of office against Trump that would deny him a presidential candidacy in 2024.

Trump is following the proceedings from a distance. The 74-year-old retired to his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida after leaving the White House. The request of the Democrats that he should testify under oath himself in the process, Trump has let down through his lawyers. Unlike in the first trial, Trump cannot comment on what is going on in the Senate this time on Twitter – because his account has been blocked by the short message service. The enforced restraint should benefit him in this case. / Jac / DP / he