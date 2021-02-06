(New: current infection numbers)

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – A few days before the next federal-state meeting on the corona pandemic, politicians have warned against a premature relaxation of the lockdown. The reason is concerns about the spread of more contagious virus mutations, which could cause the number of infections to rise again. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier advocated thinking particularly of schools and daycare centers when the corona measures are relaxed. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) promised a corona vaccine suitable for children and adolescents for the summer.

Meanwhile, dissatisfaction with the federal government’s crisis management is growing. In a survey conducted by the YouGov opinion research institute on behalf of the German Press Agency, only 50 percent of those questioned rate the government’s actions as positive. In October it was 57 percent, during the first corona wave in April 67 percent. Today 19 percent are “very dissatisfied” with the government’s crisis management and a further 26 percent are “somewhat dissatisfied”. 5 percent do not provide any information.

The lockdown to contain the corona pandemic is currently limited to February 14th. On Wednesday the federal and state governments want a switch with the Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) advise how to proceed. Hesse’s head of government Volker Bouffier (CDU) said on Friday evening: “We will remain level-headed. Nobody can expect us to say in one fell swoop: Well, we will do it again as before. It won’t work. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) also warned: “If we are not careful, we will destroy all successes. And the combination of hasty relaxation and mutation is really highly dangerous.”

The chairman of the Prime Minister’s Conference (MPK), Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) said: “We have to be very careful not to gamble away our hard-won success again. A third wave of recklessness and loosening up too early must be avoided at all costs dramatic. ” He added: “Nonetheless, we are of course working out plans for possible and cautious easing steps, which we want to discuss together with the federal and state governments at the upcoming MPK.” However, these steps are subject to the development of the infection in the coming weeks. “It is clear to me that schools and day-care centers have priority in these considerations.”

Federal President Steinmeier told the “Rheinische Post” (Saturday): “Restricting basic rights is no small matter, and it is the duty of politics to restore them as soon as the infection situation permits”. He believes that access to daycare centers and schools is particularly important. The President of the German Children’s Fund, Thomas Krüger, warned in the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (Saturday) that when it comes to easing the situation, children have to be first. The pandemic is “bad for children because they are restricted in their freedom of movement, because inequalities are increasing and because it is simply a permanent stressful situation”.

According to Health Minister Spahn, there are a number of vaccine manufacturers that have conducted studies with children and adolescents. “We assume, toi, toi, toi, if things are going well, that we will have a vaccine in the summer that can protect children and adolescents,” he said, especially with regard to children and adolescents fear an infection with the coronavirus due to previous illnesses.

According to Federal President Steinmeier, the fight against the coronavirus must not become a “buck game”. “I understand any serious struggle for positions, because politics is currently deeply involved in people’s everyday lives. Of course, it needs criticism, error analysis, course correction,” said Steinmeier of the “Rheinische Post” (Saturday). “But despite all the necessary arguments: our enemy is not in Brussels or Berlin, in state chancelleries or pharmaceutical companies. Our enemy is the damned virus! It is an immensely versatile and dangerous opponent.”

The health authorities reported 10,485 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 689 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours, according to figures from the RKI on Saturday. Exactly one week ago, the RKI had recorded 12,321 new infections and 794 new deaths within 24 hours./bg/DP/zb