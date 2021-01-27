(new: Confirmation of World Federation Fina)

TOKIO (dpa-AFX) – The first test competition for the Olympic Games in Tokyo will be postponed due to the entry restrictions in the wake of the corona emergency. The world federation Fina announced on Wednesday evening and thus confirmed Japanese media reports.

The final Olympic qualification in synchronized swimming, for which Marlena Bojer and Michelle Zimmer want to secure the summer game ticket, should actually take place from March 4th to 7th in the new Tokyo Aquatics Center. The competition should also be the first Olympic test with measures to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. According to Fina, the event has been postponed to May 1st through 4th. The international and the Japanese swimming federation had come to the conclusion that Japan’s entry ban for foreigners made preparations too difficult, the Japanese news agency Kyodo reported.

The decision was made for various reasons, explained the Fina and referred, among other things, to the support of the efforts of the Japanese to get out of the current situation as quickly as possible.

The postponement will at least give the newly formed German duo more time to train together in the difficult preparation. After Daniela Reinhardt’s withdrawal after persistent back problems, Zimmer from Berlin has only been aiming for Tokyo participation with Bojer from Munich since the end of October. Germany was last represented in synchronized swimming at the Olympics in 1992.

Foreign athletes who were supposed to come to Japan for competitions or training for the Olympic Games had initially been exempted from an entry ban for foreigners to the Olympic site. In mid-January, however, the Tokyo government decided to revoke the exemption due to the emergency imposed on Tokyo and other provinces. The renewed state of emergency will initially run until February 7, but according to media reports it could possibly be extended until the end of February ./ln/DP/he