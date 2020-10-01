(extended version)

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The federal government has declared all of Belgium, Iceland and individual regions in nine other European countries to be corona risk areas due to increasing numbers of infections. The Robert Koch Institute updated its risk list on Wednesday evening, which now includes areas of Great Britain for the first time with Wales and Northern Ireland.

In France, the Pays de la Loire and Burgundy (Bourgogne) regions were added. This means that in Germany’s largest neighboring country, only the Grand Est border region, which was once particularly badly affected by the pandemic, is excluded from classification as a risk area.

In Belgium, only the capital Brussels was recently listed as a risk area. The expansion to the whole state now also affects the border regions to North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate.

For the first time, the federal government added areas in the two Baltic states of Lithuania and Estonia to the risk list. There were also regions in Ireland, Croatia, Slovenia, Hungary and Romania.

But there is also good news: For Freiburg (Friborg) in Switzerland and the Croatian holiday destinations Zadar and Sibenik-Knin, the status as a risk area has been lifted.

The Foreign Office published a travel warning for Belgium, Romania and Lithuania on the Internet that evening, the other risk areas should follow that night. The classification as a risk area and the subsequent travel warning are issued if the number of new corona infections exceeds the mark of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days.

The travel warning is not a ban, but is intended to have a significant deterrent effect especially for tourists. However, it also has a positive side for consumers: it allows vacationers to cancel bookings free of charge.

With the new decisions of the federal government, 17 out of 27 EU countries are now at least partially corona risk areas, Belgium, Spain, the Czech Republic and Luxembourg are even completely. Iceland does not belong to the European Union but to the Schengen area that is free of border controls.

Poland is the only one of Germany’s nine neighboring countries that is not yet on the risk list. But the number of infections is also increasing there. Among the nine EU countries without a corona risk area are the popular holiday countries Italy, Greece, Malta and Cyprus./mfi/DP/he