BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – In the fight against the spread of the corona virus, the federal and state governments have agreed to stricter corona rules. These include fewer guests at celebrations and a curfew in hotspots, as the German Press Agency said on Wednesday of participants in the Chancellor’s deliberations Angela Merkel (CDU) and the Prime Minister of the federal states in the Chancellery.

Merkel called on the countries to make a joint effort. “Do we want to take a bold step, or meet again week after week like in the spring,” said the CDU politician, according to participants.

The Chancellor had stressed several times that a new lockdown should absolutely be prevented – a shutdown of social and economic life like in the spring. The priority must be to keep the economy running and to keep schools and daycare centers running.

Merkel, the Federal Minister and the heads of government of the federal states met at noon in Berlin. Only shortly before 7:00 p.m. did the discussion about one of the most controversial points, the ban on accommodation for travelers from risk areas in Germany, begin.

Specifically, however, the federal and state governments have already decided that in regions with rapidly increasing corona numbers, private celebrations should generally be limited to a maximum of ten participants and two households in the future. The limit applies to more than 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within a week.

In corona hotspots with incidence values ​​of more than 50, only a maximum of ten people should be allowed to meet in public spaces in the future. And should the new measures not bring the increase to a standstill, only up to five people or members of two households should be allowed to meet in public space.

In cities and regions with rapidly increasing corona numbers, the mask requirement is also to be expanded. From 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days, it should also apply wherever people come together closer or longer.

In addition, there should generally be a curfew at 11 p.m. in the catering trade in Corona hotspots. This should apply from 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in one week. Bars and clubs are to be closed.

Pubs, bars and clubs are considered risky from the point of view of infection, because many people are in a confined space here. Experience has shown that distance rules are observed less often, especially when a lot of alcohol is drunk.

The problem is especially now in the cold season, because the landlords can no longer set up tables outside. However, the curfew would also affect many restaurants that have drawn up and apply careful security concepts. For example, the tables are further apart today than before the pandemic.

Several cities with high numbers of new corona infections have already imposed curfew. Since last weekend, restaurants, bars and pubs in Berlin have had to be closed from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. There is also such a regulation in Bremen.

The deliberations in the Chancellery were about a more uniform line in the fight against pandemics for autumn and winter. In many regions across Germany, including many large cities, the number of cases had risen massively in the past few days and weeks. In some places, there is already the threat of exponential growth, and in the worst case scenario it could become impossible to trace infections.

According to the participants, Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) warned his country colleagues to take a quick and uniform approach: “When it starts, it goes very quickly. We’ll get back into the jump curve,” he said. The only question is therefore whether action will be taken in good time, “because otherwise we will be back here in ten days”. Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) emphasized that he sees the greatest problems for the spread of the virus, especially at private parties.

Before the consultations, the economy, economists and municipalities had put pressure on the federal and state governments to better coordinate and standardize their procedures – especially with regard to the bans on accommodation. The Federal Association of the German Tourism Industry warned of a second lockdown of the industry through the back door.

Most federal states decided last Wednesday that citizens from places with very high numbers of corona infections may only be accommodated when traveling within Germany if they can present a negative corona test that is no more than 48 hours old. This should take effect for travelers from areas with more than 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days. There is massive criticism of this regulation.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) is planning further help for companies hit particularly hard by Corona measures. The bridging aid, which has been running until the end of the year, is to be extended by six months until June 30, 2021. Economic output in Germany collapsed in the second quarter./sk/DP/nas