(new: malfunction largely eliminated)

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) – The office communication service Slack was paralyzed for hours on the first working day of the new year due to a malfunction. Among other things, users had problems logging in and sending messages. The failure began on Monday afternoon European time – when the working day began in many places in the USA. The causes remained unclear at first.

Only more than four hours after the first problems occurred, Slack announced that operations had largely been restored. At first there were still problems with the integration of calendars and other apps.

The problems are also inconvenient for Slack because the company is currently in sales talks. The enterprise software giant Salesforce wants the acquisition announced in December to cost around 28 billion dollars./so/DP/he