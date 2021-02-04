(new: Scholz on the costs of loss carry-back)

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The grand coalition wants to cushion the negative consequences of the corona pandemic for those particularly affected with new aids. The leaders of the CDU / CSU and SPD agreed on Wednesday at their first coalition committee of the year to provide billions in support for families, low-wage earners, companies, gastronomy and culture. The SPD chairmen Saskia Esken and Norbert Walter-Borjans were just as satisfied after the five-hour negotiations as the Union parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU) and CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt.

“We got a lot out of it for families, for people with a difficult income situation, but also for tradespeople and restaurants,” said Walter-Borjans. The most important thing is “a piece of help” for people who came under pressure during the Corona period. It was a “very harmonious coalition committee”, emphasized Brinkhaus. “So that shows that the coalition is quite capable of acting in the crisis.” Dobrindt said they had given advice in a very good atmosphere. “That was not necessarily to be expected, because one or the other statements in advance had the feeling that one could also be in election campaign mode.” This suspicion was “not confirmed”.

The resolutions in detail:

CHILD BONUS: As in the previous year, families receive a child bonus. The surcharge on child benefit should be a one-time fee of 150 euros. It is offset against the tax-free child allowance, but not counted towards the basic security. Last year the one-time payment was 300 euros.

CORONA SUBSIDY AND BASIC SECURITY: A one-time Corona grant of 150 euros is now also to be given to adult recipients of basic security. For the self-employed and employees with low incomes who suddenly find themselves in need, the easier access to basic security will be extended until the end of 2021.

COMPANIES AND LOSS CARRYOVER: The grand coalition is giving companies with corona-related losses more support. With an extended loss carry-back, you will be able to offset these losses more extensively in your tax return than before with profits from previous years. It is planned to double the loss carry-back – to a maximum of 10 million euros or 20 million in the case of joint investments.

VAT AND GASTRONOMY: The catering trade is particularly hard hit by the lockdown. A reduced VAT rate of 7 percent applies to meals in cafes and restaurants until the end of June. Only: Since the restaurant has been closed for weeks, this is of no use. Therefore, the reduced rate should continue to apply until the end of 2022.

CULTURE: The rescue and future program “Neustart Kultur” is being extended. To this end, a follow-up program with a further one billion euros is being launched.

COSTS AND BUDGET: According to the SPD, the new aid can be financed within the existing financial framework without a supplementary budget. The Corona grant for recipients of basic security and the child bonus therefore cost the state around 3 billion euros, the program for the cultural industry 1 billion. The lower value-added tax in the catering industry has an impact of around 3.5 billion euros per year. According to Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD), the costs for the extended loss carry-back amount to less than one billion euros. That comes from the estimates he had, he said on Thursday morning in Deutschlandfunk./sk/DP/jha