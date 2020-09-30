(continuously updated)

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) – Rupert Stadler has changed: the hair has become longer, the face a little softer. He is wearing a blue suit and white shirt, but no tie. The man who has been standing with three other defendants in front of the Munich Regional Court since Wednesday morning on charges of fraud is no longer the manager under whose aegis AUDI sold more cars than Mercedes-Benz for a number of years.

In a gray Mercedes, of all things, Stadler drove to the correctional facility in Munich-Stadelheim, where the Corona trial is taking place under difficult conditions in a large room. He entered the building with his lawyers, but they did not want to comment. The former Porsche Development Director Wolfgang Hatz and the two other co-defendants also appeared. Until 2009, Hatz was head of engine development at Audi and then at VW (Volkswagen (VW) vz). Stadler and Hatz greeted each other with a “Faust check”. Mouth and nose masks were worn in the hall.

Stadler is likely to appear in court often in the near future. The court has already set appointments until 2022.

From a legal point of view, it is about “fraud, indirect false certification and criminal advertising”. This is what the public prosecutor announced in the summer. In theory, if convicted, the defendants face up to ten years in prison. And it’s about coming to terms with the diesel scandal: Audi engineers had tricked emissions tests for years. Illegal software ensured that the nitrogen oxide limit values ​​were observed on the test bench. On the road, however, the emissions exceeded the limit. Audi got away with it for years. The engines were also installed in VW and Porsche cars until the whole thing was discovered in autumn 2015.

The main focus of attention on Wednesday was on Stadler, and of the four defendants, he was the one who was least accused. With him, the allegations only start at the end of September 2015 – after the diesel scandal broke up and accordingly affect fewer cars.

The other three defendants go back much further – to the heart of the affair. Hatz and Giovanni P. and Henning L. are said to have caused the software of diesel engines sold from 2009 onwards to have been manipulated, according to the prosecutor. These engines were installed in a good 434,000 vehicles from Audi, Porsche and VW and sold in Europe and the USA.

Hatz, who was in custody in Stadelheim for months, rejected the allegations in advance of the trial. According to earlier information from the public prosecutor’s office, P. confesses to a large extent, his former colleague L. fully confesses. Walter Lechner, Giovanni P.’s lawyer, said of his client before entering the building in Stadelheim: “He was not a decision-maker and he was bound by instructions. He received instructions. And then there are many, many details, one has to wait and see. “

Stadler was also in custody: around four and a half months in Augsburg – due to the risk of blackout. The public prosecutor’s office accuses him of having known about the manipulated Audi engines at the latest after the scandal in the USA was uncovered in September 2015. Nevertheless, he arranged for them to continue to be sold – or not prevent the sale. Stadler has denied complicity in, or even participation in, diesel manipulation. His testimony is expected later on during the trial.

The commercial criminal chamber under its chairman Stefan Weickert will now have to check who knew what when, who initiated what. Ultimately, who is complicit in the diesel scandal that rocked an entire industry five years ago. After moving to the post, Weickert first had to familiarize himself with the subject.

The trial is by no means the only one on the diesel scandal. There is already a flood of civil lawsuits and the criminal justice system is busy too. In the USA, two VW employees were sentenced to several years in prison. In Braunschweig, the regional court has the indictment against the long-time VW group boss Martin Winterkorn authorized. He was Stadler’s predecessor as Audi boss until 2007. The trial date for Winterkorn is still open.

The diesel scandal with a total of eleven million manipulated cars has cost the VW Group 32 billion euros so far – for compensation, retrofitting, and fines. It could also be very expensive for the accused if they are found guilty: According to the Code of Criminal Procedure, they then bear the costs of the proceedings – including the expert – and travel expenses for witnesses from the USA, for example. Audi is likely to reclaim severance payments and demand compensation from the board members./ruc/DP/fba