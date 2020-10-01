(continuously updated)

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) – Chancellor Angela Merkel campaigned for a constructive relationship with Turkey at the EU summit – despite the gas dispute in the eastern Mediterranean. The CDU politician emphasized in Brussels on Thursday that the country is a partner in NATO and the refugee issue. Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, however, objected: He called for new sanctions against Ankara. The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed himself contemptuously and called the EU an “influential and superficial entity”.

The background is that Turkey is researching natural gas fields in the eastern Mediterranean, which Greece and Cyprus consider illegal. The EU therefore gave Turkey an ultimatum at the end of August and threatened additional sanctions. Merkel had tried to mediate.

Just in time for the summit, it was announced that Greece and Turkey had come closer together under the umbrella of NATO – to which both states belong: They had agreed on a mechanism to avoid military incidents in the eastern Mediterranean, the alliance announced. Among other things, a new “hotline” should avoid conflicts at sea and in the air.

However, according to EU data, there is no similar movement in the conflict between Turkey and Cyprus. And that is blocking the community on another important foreign policy issue: the planned sanctions against politicians in Belarus for election fraud and violence against the opposition.

The 27 countries actually agree to impose punitive measures. However, Cyprus has blocked so far because it wants to enforce sanctions against Turkey at the same time. A draft of the summit declaration now assumes that the heads of state and government will be able to agree, Cyprus will give up the resistance and the “restrictive measures” will be quickly imposed. This was discussed after the summit started in the afternoon.

EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said she was sure that the summit would stand behind Greece and Cyprus. She made an appeal to Turkey: “There are two possibilities: either the tensions continue to rise, we don’t want that. Or there is de-escalation and we are moving towards a constructive relationship. We want that.” The EU has the necessary instruments at hand for both cases. The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis made a similar statement.

The EU had already imposed the first entry bans and asset freezes due to the Turkish drilling off Cyprus in February. As early as 2019 it was decided to restrict the allocation of EU funds to Ankara and to suspend negotiations on an air transport agreement.

Austria’s Chancellor Kurz called for new punitive measures and justified this not only with the dispute over the gas exploration, but also with threats in refugee policy. Ankara had tried to “blackmail the European Union” and that was not acceptable. He will also stand up again to break off the accession talks, said Kurz.

At about the same time, President Erdogan from Turkey spoke up and said: “As hostage to the cheekiness of Greece and the Greek Cypriots, the European Union has degenerated into an influential and superficial entity with no foresight.” There is not a single problem in the region that has been resolved on the initiative of the EU.

EU Council President Charles Michel had called the two-day special summit to demonstrate the EU’s unity and determination in foreign policy. With Turkey and Belarus, relations with China, the poisoning of oppositionist Alexei Navalny in Russia and the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh were on the agenda. French President Emmanuel Macron said that according to his information, fighters from jihadist groups from Syria who had come to the region via Turkey were also active in Nagorno-Karabakh. This is a “very serious matter”.

Another topic is the EU's "strategic autonomy" for important goods such as medicines, but also for digital infrastructure. According to the draft of the summit declaration, the goal is, for example, its own European computer clouds and a uniform European system for electronic identification – called e-ID.