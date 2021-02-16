(R value updated)

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Four weeks ago, the number of new corona infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants in Germany was 131.5, on Tuesday it was 58.7. But at 58.9, the so-called seven-day incidence according to the data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) was hardly higher the day before. Does the decline in the number of infections that have been observed for weeks threaten to come to a standstill?

An assessment will only be possible in a few days. Experts point out that due to the weather conditions, some people may have recently visited a doctor or a test center later than usual and new infections are therefore detected with a delay. However, the development of the new variants in particular is not yet foreseeable.

Especially the mutant B.1.1.7, which according to conservative estimates is 35 percent more contagious, causes concern. The RKI wants to present new figures on their share of new infections in Germany this week. Data from other European countries such as Denmark and Italy suggest that their share will rise rapidly and significantly in Germany as well.

According to the systems immunologist Michael Meyer-Hermann, this development has been going on for a long time: B.1.1.7 is already in a phase of exponential growth – “and the current measures are not enough to slow this development,” he told the German press agency .

The nationwide seven-day R-value has been in the range of around 0.8 to 0.9 since the beginning of the month – ten infected people infect fewer than 10 other people. But in the meantime there were at least two pandemics running side by side in the value, emphasized Meyer-Hermann: B 1.1.7. expand with a reproduction number above 1. “Roughly estimated 1.2”, said the head of the system immunology department at the Helmholtz Center for Infection Research in Braunschweig. “You just don’t see that because most cases still occur with the old variant. Sooner or later, B.1.1.7 will dominate.” Then a third wave threatens if the case numbers are not kept down to a low incidence with sustained measures.

The previous high of the seven-day incidence was reached on December 22nd at 197.6. According to the RKI, most federal states are currently still recording falling incidence values. The health authorities in Germany reported 3856 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute within one day. In addition, 528 more deaths were recorded within 24 hours, according to the RKI figures from Tuesday. The data reflect the status at midnight; subsequent changes or additions are possible.

Exactly one week ago, the RKI had recorded 3379 new infections and 481 new deaths within one day, with around 600 cases of infection from North Rhine-Westphalia missing, which were only included in the statistics the next day. The high of 1,244 newly reported deaths was reached on January 14th. In the case of new infections registered within 24 hours, the highest value was reached on December 18 with 33,777 – but it contained 3,500 late reports.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the RKI has counted 2,342,843 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany (as of February 16, 00:00). The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher since many infections are not recognized. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 65,604.

According to the RKI situation report from Tuesday evening, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.84 (previous day 0.86). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 84 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection rate subsides./kll/DP/he