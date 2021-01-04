(new: statements by Brinkhaus)

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – CDU General Secretary Paul Ziemiak sees the Greens as the main competitor for his party in the federal election campaign – and not the SPD. The Greens are not only ahead of the SPD in the polls, the Social Democrats are currently also “taking a strict left-wing course,” he told the German Press Agency in Berlin. The Union, on the other hand, sets “the political framework in the middle”. In the meantime, the candidates for the party leadership position themselves in the CDU – and possibly also the candidacy for chancellor.

North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Armin Laschet and Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn presented a joint program for the time after Chancellor Angela Merkel. In the impulse paper available to the German press agency and n-tv, they call on their party to “make the 1920s a decade of modernization for Germany”.

Among other things, there should be a digital ministry “that deserves its name”. In addition, both propose extending compulsory schooling for 16 to 18 year olds without a school leaving certificate. They promise your party open debates and a “clear demarcation to the right”. They also stress that the party and its program must determine government action, not the other way around.

Laschet is one of the three candidates for the party chairmanship that the CDU will decide on on January 16 at a digital party congress. Spahn supports the Prime Minister’s candidacy. In addition, the former Union parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz and the CDU external expert Norbert Röttgen apply.

Merz was emphatically optimistic. When the party chairmanship decision two years ago he had already achieved a lot in a short time, he told the newspapers of the Funke media group. “This time I have significantly more time to prepare for the election. I am therefore very confident, but of course I will fight for every vote until the party congress.”

Röttgen are currently given fewer opportunities. In the event of a defeat, he does not want to make a recommendation for a runoff election of his competitors, as he told the Funke newspapers. “I would not presume, as an unsuccessful candidate, to give the delegates any advice.”

Both Röttgen and Merz want to approach CSU boss Markus Söder quickly in the event of a victory to clarify the question of the candidate for chancellor. Merz reaffirmed his party’s right to stand for candidacy. “Historically, the CSU has put the candidate for chancellor when larger parts of the CDU wanted that too,” he said. “But mutual respect demands that the CDU and CSU discuss this with each other and not unilaterally proclaim the candidate for chancellor.”

Söder only wants to decide on the candidacy for chancellor with the new CDU chief after the state elections in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate in mid-March. The CDU must first sort itself out and successfully line up for the important state elections, he told the “Bild am Sonntag”. “Afterwards the party leaders of the CDU and CSU will speak about the candidacy for chancellor. We will certainly work together very well.”

Söder himself has not yet announced any ambitions for the chancellorship, although in most of the polls on the candidate for chancellor he is well ahead of Laschet, Merz and Röttgen. According to a recent survey, the most popular CDU politician is currently Spahn, who has not yet run as an individual candidate.

The President of the Bundestag, Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU), recently had not ruled out the possibility that the Union could choose a politician as candidate for Chancellor who is neither a CDU nor a CSU leader. He advocated a joint decision on the K question between Easter (April 4th) and Pentecost (May 23rd).

Union parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus also told the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” (Monday) on the question of whether someone other than the CDU or CSU chief could become a candidate for chancellor: “Yes. There are several people in the Union who I would trust to do this job . ” At the CDU party congress only a new chairman was voted on – “and nothing else”. One should sit down after Easter to discuss the candidate for chancellor./bk/DP/nas