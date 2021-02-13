BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – While border guards in Bavaria and Saxony are preparing for stricter entry controls, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has sharply rejected criticism. “That’s enough!” Said the CSU politician after easing demands from Brussels of the “Bild” newspaper. The EU had “made enough mistakes” in procuring vaccines. “The EU Commission should support us and not throw clubs between the legs with cheap advice.” Germany had imposed strict rules on entry from certain areas for fear of more contagious variants of the coronavirus. They should come into force on Sunday.

Then only Germans and foreigners with a residence and residence permit in Germany are allowed to enter from the Czech Republic and large parts of the Austrian state of Tyrol. There are exceptions for doctors, nurses and geriatric nurses as well as truck drivers and seasonal agricultural workers. The Czech Republic and Tyrol are considered areas in which the more contagious virus variants are particularly widespread.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the mutated viruses will also spread more and more in Germany. Although attempts are being made to slow this down, outbreaks are reported time and again, such as on Saturday from the Landsberg am Lech district, where the South African virus variant is spreading “in the vicinity of a large company”.

The federal government had repeatedly emphasized that the risk should not be underestimated despite the falling number of infections. Recently, fewer and fewer people in Germany had been infected with the corona virus every day. According to the RKI, all federal states now have an incidence of less than 100, i.e. less than 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days. Most recently, the health authorities reported 8354 new infections and 551 new deaths within one day. On Saturday last week, the RKI had recorded 10,485 new infections and 689 new deaths.

The EU Commission asked Germany to grant exceptions to the new entry restrictions, for example for commuters. As things currently stand, many of the 45,000 or so employees in Germany who are subject to social security contributions and who, according to the Federal Employment Agency (BA), were last resident in the Czech Republic or Austria, could be affected. According to the most recent BA statistics from the end of June, 22,000 Czechs and 9,600 Austrians worked in Bavaria alone – mainly in manufacturing.

The Tyrolean governor Günther Platter was also outraged. This would make work impossible for thousands of Tyroleans who commuted to work in Bavaria. Cross-border joint work and business come to a standstill.

The day before the stricter rules came into effect on Saturday, traffic at the Bavarian border crossings was extremely quiet. It was much less busy than usual on Saturdays, said a spokesman for the federal police in Passau. Commuters are also rarely on the move. “But there are many inquiries from citizens who are unsure and want to know how things will go next.”

According to the federal police, every single vehicle is expected to be checked from Sunday. Even those who fall under the exception rules must have a negative corona test and first go into quarantine in Germany. The compulsory test had already been introduced before the new entry rules. The Federal Police had also set up provisional stations on the important branch lines for control purposes.

The police union (GdP) criticized that the federal police were hardly equipped for such a mission. “The technical equipment of the Federal Police leaves a lot to be desired. There is a lack of container offices, toilet vehicles and large tents to carry out the controls,” said the chairman of the GdP district of the Federal Police, Andreas Roßkopf, of the “Rheinische Post”. The federal police are also not well enough staffed for border controls. There is a risk that those familiar with the area will circumvent the controls on field and forest paths. /Tam/DP/zb