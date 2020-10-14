(new: information on 5G speed in Germany and expert quote)

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) – Apple is making its iPhone fit for 5G data transmission. All four models of the new iPhone 12 are ready, as Apple announced on Tuesday. Under perfect conditions, download speeds of up to 3.5 gigabits per second were achieved, the company announced on Tuesday. After three years, the Apple phone also got a different design – it is a bit more angular again, as was the case with the iPhone 5 model series.

Apple continues to differentiate between a standard model and a Pro version with more technological innovations. The more expensive Pro devices with a telephoto lens already had one more camera. With the iPhone 12 Pro, Apple also implemented image stabilization in which, instead of the lens, the image sensor fluctuates in order to compensate for vibrations. The Pro models can also record and edit high-contrast video with HDR technology. For photographers, Apple developed its own RAW format, which combines rich light information that is important for professionals with software image processing.

The technology expert of the comparison portal Verivox, Jens-Uwe Theumer, said that a new iPhone series has rarely covered so many different needs: “The expected 5G technology is only one component of it. Apple has without question done its homework and presented a very detailed, convincing model concept. “

Like the iPad Pro before, the Pro-iPhones received a laser radar (LiDAR), which can be useful for so-called augmented reality, among other things. Digital content is mixed with the real environment on the screen. As before, the iPhone 12 Pro is available in two sizes – but the screens have now been expanded a little. From 5.8 to 6.1 inches for the smaller model and from 6.5 to 6.7 inches for the Pro Max. Apple left the starting price at 1120 euros and 1217.50 euros for the larger version.

In the standard version, in addition to the iPhone 12 with a 6.1-inch display for a good 876 euros, there is now also a mini model with a 5.4-inch screen for around 780 euros. Other providers like Samsung cut their model series in a similar way.

Thanks to nanotechnology, the display glass of the iPhone 12 should be significantly more resistant than before, as Apple announced. It is four times more likely that the new glass will survive falls unscathed. A new lens system is supposed to improve the quality of photos in poor light conditions – in addition, the images are improved by software, as is now customary.

The iPhone is by far the most important Apple product. At the same time, Apple is not in the forefront of 5G supporters. Competitors such as Samsung, Huawei, Motorola and OnePlus had some of the first 5G smartphones on the market more than a year ago.

So far, this has only been of little relevance for most smartphone users, because the mobile phone providers in Germany had comparatively few 5G radio masts in operation. The expansion of the 5G networks picked up speed in the summer, especially at Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone (Vodafone Group). Most recently, Telefónica Deutschland also put the first 5G stations into operation with its O2 network. Only the fourth 5G licensee in Germany, 1 & 1 Drillisch, is still waiting.

In the telecommunications industry, there is hope that the addition of 5G modems to the iPhone lineup could give a boost to the wider use of the technology by consumers. The 5G top speed of 3.5 gigabits per second mentioned in the keynote will probably not be achieved in everyday life in German 5G networks. Experts rather expect top speeds of 1 gigabit per second in the “high band” (3.5 GHz) and half in the “midband” (1.8 GHz), i.e. around 500 megabits per second. According to the specifications, the iphone 12 also supports the 700 MHz band, which Vodafone mainly uses in rural areas.

The new generation of Apple phones was not presented as usual in September because of the Corona crisis. In the spring, when close coordination with the suppliers in China was actually necessary, the Apple engineers were unable to fly to China. In addition, the production facilities of Foxconn and other Apple partners were closed for weeks.

In order to even be able to equip the iPhone with the faster 5G data transmission, Apple had to remove legal hurdles out of the way. After a month-long patent conflict with the modem specialist QUALCOMM, the iPhone manufacturer was able to reach an out-of-court settlement.

In addition, Apple wants to use a cheaper model to capture more market share in the networked speaker business against rivals such as Google (Alphabet C (ex Google)) and Amazon. The HomePod Mini will cost 96.50 euros in Germany, as the iPhone company announced on Tuesday. With this, Apple goes down to the price level of competing models – while the first HomePod was much more expensive until recently at around 300 euros.

In addition to its Siri language assistant, Apple also relies on the integration of other functions such as the ability to talk between different rooms. The HomePod Mini is round like a small ball – it is the shape that Amazon recently switched to with its successful Echo speakers with the voice assistant Alexa./so/chd/DP/he