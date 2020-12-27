BREST (dpa-AFX) – After the winter storm “Bella” passed through, around 18,000 households in northern France are without electricity. The coastal regions of Brittany, Normandy and Hauts-de-France were affected, as the AFP news agency reported on Sunday, citing the network operator Enedis.

The weather service Météo France announced that there were strong gusts and high waves on the Atlantic coast. Wind speeds of up to 145 kilometers per hour were measured on the top of the Paris Eiffel Tower. The prefecture of the department of Manche on the English Channel called on the citizens to be particularly careful because of the strong wind./cb/DP/nas