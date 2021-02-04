BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The German health authorities reported 14 211 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 786 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours, according to figures from the RKI on Thursday. Exactly one week ago, the RKI had recorded 17 553 new infections and 941 new deaths within 24 hours.

The high of 1,244 new reported deaths was reached on January 14th. In the case of new infections registered within 24 hours, the highest value was reported on December 18, at 33,777 – but this contained 3,500 late reports.

The number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) was 80.7 on Thursday morning, according to the RKI. Its previous high was reached on December 22nd at 197.6. Most federal states continue to record falling seven-day incidences, according to the RKI.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the RKI has counted 2,252,001 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany (as of February 4th, 00:00). The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher as many infections are not detected. The total number of people who died with or with the involvement of a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 59,742. The RKI stated the number of people recovered to be around 1,991,000.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.89 according to the RKI situation report from Thursday evening (previous day 0.83). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 89 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection rate subsides./csd/DP/he