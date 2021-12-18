A friend of mine pulled down his pants on Thursday evening to show me his purple thigh. He had been knocked off his electric bicycle for the elderly because he did not give way to a Gorilla. That’s one of those flash groceries that races through the city to deliver spoiled types their forgotten stock cubes within two minutes.

Without pants, my friend reminded me of a famous singer for a moment. He asked if I meant Cliff Richard. No, I didn’t mean that. When I told him who it was, he said he missed that gossip. According to him, that’s possible. That you just don’t get certain news facts. Because it’s not your world.

I asked him if he knew that Max Verstappen is world champion? Yes, he had seen a tsunami of happy celebrities on Instagram. The culmination was Gordon, who filmed himself cumming among thousands of overweight men crying happily. At its highest point, the singer effortlessly drowned out the roaring cars.

Together we also watched Ali B. who rapped a ramshackle Sinterklaas rhyme for the fresh world champion. Maybe that’s an idea for when Ali gets mugged again. That he just goes freestyle rapping. I’m sure those Rolex jerks will immediately flee.

Rolex jerks? It didn’t say anything to my friend. Everyone remembers what they think is important. For example, our king always forgets that we are in the middle of a corona pandemic and that all kinds of important measures are therefore in place. Such as closed theatres, empty stadiums, bars that are closed at night and that you can only have four people visiting. So that parties are just not allowed. Simply because all people in care work themselves completely out of it. A question of solidarity to join in right now. But our monarch always forgets that. Although in his upcoming Christmas speech he will stammer from the autocue that we have to do it TOGETHER.

What kind of circle is that that our monarch keeps forgetting? And his wife suffers from the same annoying ailment. Just like his children. And his advisors. And his trotting lackeys. And his guests. That good Mark Rutte always has to defend him. While he himself struggles with his memory. Maybe that’s a nice job for Hugo de Jonge. That from now on he will straighten out all the king’s blunders. Then he has a full-time position. Hugo is a man with experience in that field.

Or does the king just not want any more? Is he doing it all on purpose? That he hopes we’ll blow him out soon? With a nice redemption premium, of course. Million or thirty? Maybe we should call the sneaky guys Sywert van Lienden, Camille van Gestel and Bernd Damme about that. They still have that money. And that’s ours.

But the king wants to leave. And I get him. That as a loving father he just doesn’t want his daughter to be held hostage for a lifetime. Perhaps Claudia de Breij should write a book about that Japanese princess who recently fled to the United States to start a cheerful and free life there. Or maybe Amalia can call the Doubt Phone sometime.

The memory. A selective thing. Thierry Baudet received a relentless lesson in history in the Amsterdam court this week and then sulked a few wicked tweets. Not to be confused with tidbits. The Pied Piper of the Fatherland said he was deeply saddened. Perhaps his boyfriend Freek Jansen wants to comfort him.

Meanwhile, Zeewolde wants to become the memory of Facebook. Facebook is now called Meta. Why? New impetus. Different management culture. Forget the past. In short: keep your pants on. Then no one will see your bruises.

And by the way, if you’re reading this, I’m gone. With a beautiful woman, to a good hotel and a nice restaurant. And that’s not on Facebook. So this memory doesn’t end in Zeewolde next to an orgasmic Gordon and a stuttering Ali B. I don’t even want to think about it.

A version of this article also appeared in NRC Handelsblad on December 18, 2021