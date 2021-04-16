Neymar He has lived one of the best weeks of his sporting life. The Brazilian has achieved qualification for the Champions League semi-finals with PSG after eliminating Bayern Munich, current champions, being the player of the match of the match and has been chosen as the player of the week in the Champions League ahead of Casemiro, Pulisic and Gündogan.

The ’10’ led the Parisians in the second leg of the Champions League against Bayern Munich. Neymar touched the ball 85 times, the player who did it the most times PSG, gave 28 passes into the opponent’s half, received seven fouls, attempted six shots and crashed two balls into Neuer’s goal posts.

Neymar is looking for his second ‘Orejona’ after winning the 2015 one with Barcelona and losing the 2020 final against the team he was the executioner of in 2021, the Bayern Munich.