The signing of Antonio Conte for the Tottenham bench could change the future of Christian Eriksen. The Italian manager is one step away from accepting Daniel Levy’s offer for the Spurs bench. Without Pochettino’s option, the London club offers Conte an upward contract.

One of the first moves the coach could make would be to bring Eriksen back. The Danish could be back in the Premier thanks to the Italian coach. Of course, Spurs fans would have to forgive the player, who left ship in January 2020. In Calcio he has not shone as expected. And when he began to breathe, Conte says goodbye, which was a shock for the midfielder. Again he saw how his future was in the air.

“Conte’s departure has been a great surprise because his goodbye has come unexpectedly”, admitted the Dane, who is with his team. “Besides, it was after winning the league”, Add. Eriksen had them with Conte during the first part of the season, so much so that in January Inter recognized that they were looking for him because he did not fit the coach’s idea. A year before it had been presented with great fanfare, but it was disappearing and in January it was out.

Eriksen was getting into Conte’s plans. The team went straight up and ended up winning the title in the end, but the Dane acknowledges that he has never quite felt comfortable on the pitch. “Conte and I’ve always been good friends, he just saw football one way and I another. For the rest, I don’t know exactly what happened between him and the board, “he explains. Their paths can meet again …

