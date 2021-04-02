London (AFP)

The English Premier League Football League returns to rotation, after the international window, with two strong confrontations between Arsenal and its guest Liverpool in a meeting of the “wounded” on the one hand, and Manchester City, the leaders seeking revenge against their third host Leicester City, and moving away more in the lead on the other hand, within the stage competitions. Thirty.

The confrontation against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium tomorrow «Saturday» the last test for Liverpool, before his difficult test against Real Madrid, Spain, on Tuesday, in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the European Champions League, in a replay of the 2018 final, when the royal came out 3-1.

The England champions are struggling locally, as they are in seventh place, 25 points from the leaders and five points from fourth-placed Chelsea, the last of the places to qualify for the Champions League.

The German coach Juergen Klopp’s team may be happy to play the match away from home, after it had fallen in its last six matches in the league at home for the first time in its history, while it came out as a winner from the last two games outside the rules, the last of which was against Wolverhampton with a clean goal for Portuguese Jota against his former team a while ago. International saver.

For his part, Arsenal hopes to return to the path of victories, after he escaped in his last match from a humiliating loss in front of his host and Staham when he compensated for his 3-0 defeat to a 3-3 draw.

In light of its position in ninth place, seven points away from the last European centers, the London club will count on winning the European League “Europa League” to compete continually in the next season, where it meets Slavia Prague on Thursday in the first leg of the quarter-finals.

The team of Spanish coach Mikel Arteta suffered 11 defeats in the “Premier League” this season, in exchange for 12 wins and 6 draws.

The first confrontation between them in the league this season ended with Liverpool’s 3-1 victory at Anfield.

French striker Alexandre Lacazette seeks to become the first “Gunners” player to score in three consecutive matches against Liverpool since his compatriot Robert Pires, while Liverpool is looking for a first victory in Arsenal’s stronghold since August 2016.

Leading Manchester City will enter their match tomorrow (Saturday) in front of Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, looking for revenge after he fell in front of him at home with a resounding score of 2-5 in the first match that brought them together this season at the Etihad Stadium.

The Spanish coach Pep Guardiola’s team is moving steadily towards its third title in four seasons, as it is 14 points clear of its neighbor and rivals United, knowing that City played an additional match presented from the 33rd stage due to its preoccupation on the 25th of the current month in the League Cup final against Tottenham, and 15 Point on Leicester.

City, who is aspiring to a historic four this season, “the League, Cup, League Cup and the European Champions League”, hopes to prepare in the best way to face its guest, Borussia Dortmund, in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the major continental competition on Tuesday.

For his part, Northern Irish coach Branden Rodgers’ team is armed with goal by Jamie Vardy, who scored eight goals in nine matches against City in the league.

As for the “Bloomon”, it is armed with an outstanding record outside its rules, after winning its last 14 matches away from home in all competitions, while conceding only eight goals in the league away from its stadium this season.

The return of the brilliant playmaker James Madison from injury represents an additional boost to Leicester, who dropped Sheffield United by five cleansers before the international halt, in his quest for two wins over Manchester City in one season of “Premier League” for the first time in its history.

On Monday, City announced the departure of his Argentine legend Sergio Aguero at the end of his contract in July, after he joined his ranks from Atlético Madrid in 2011, and scored 257 goals in 384 matches in various competitions, dedicated to him as the club’s best scorer.

The stage opens tomorrow, Saturday, with a meeting between Chelsea and its guest West Bromwich Albion, where the London club will seek to continue its clean record with its German coach Thomas Tuchel.

The “Blues” maintained its unbeaten record for 14 games in all competitions since the arrival of Frank Lampard to succeed Frank Lampard, during which he received only two goals.

The match will be the last test before Chelsea move to Seville to face Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals, as their home match will also be held in the Andalusian city due to travel restrictions imposed due to the Corona virus pandemic.

Manchester United will meet the second with its guest, Brighton, the day after tomorrow «Sunday» in its quest for a third successive victory in the league, knowing that it has not lost in its last nine matches in the «Premier League».

The “Red Devils” were disappointed before the international window when they called the quarter-finals of the Cup competition at the hands of Leicester City, so that the opportunity remains for the first title of the Norwegian coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with United from the continental gate only, where he faces Granada in the quarter-finals of the League. Thursday, after the European ousted Milan from the final price.

Sixth Tottenham will meet with Newcastle on Sunday, and West Ham, the fifth surprise of the season, with their host Wolverhampton at the end of the stage on Monday.