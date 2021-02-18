Regis Aubry Doctor, President of the National End of Life Observatory and member of the National Consultative Ethics Committee Jean LeonettiDoctor, instigator of the law on the end of life, mayor of Antibes, honorary deputy Irene FrainWriter, member of the honorary committee of the Association for the Right to Die with Dignity (ADMD)

The Covid-19 pandemic further underscored the difficulties in urgently managing the end of life. Are there any shortcomings to be corrected? Should the Claeys-Leonetti law of February 2, 2016 be updated?

Regis Aubry The pandemic is an indicator of vulnerable situations. Some elderly people who are frail or suffering from serious or chronic illness, or who have a disability, have found themselves in a situation of overfragilisation due to the Covid. These people could not be admitted to intensive care because of their overfragilisation, resuscitation then being contraindicated. The confrontation at the end of life was therefore precipitated and palliative care had to be organized. In a large number of areas, coordination has been set up, supported by mobile palliative care teams, to help professionals faced with an increase in end-of-life situations. Very often, this palliative and supportive care had to take place in the place of life. We can therefore see how much the concept of mobile palliative care teams is an absolute necessity. End-of-life situations have been well managed by home professionals, in conjunction with specialists in palliative care, without having to resort to deep sedation practices until death, as French law allows. The pandemic calls for strengthening a highly coordinated palliative care offer.Jean Leonetti Both the 2005 law and the 2016 law define the rights of patients at the end of their life: the right not to be abandoned, the right not to suffer even if the pursuit of this objective shortens the life span and the right not to suffer harm. therapeutic relentlessness. The health crisis has shown how essential these principles were, but they had to be recalled to avoid solitary and dehumanized end of life in the hospital or nursing home and to allow the dying to be supported. These laws do not allow direct or indirect death. I had the feeling that in the health context of Covid-19 our fellow citizens were not asking for it and, on the contrary, feared that the most vulnerable would not be taken care of for lack of means. All the laws of the Republic can be changed and improved, but let us not believe that it would be enough to fill a breach of the current law to authorize euthanasia. It would be another text with a different objective.Irene Frain The end-of-life problems posed by the treatment of pathologies generated by Covid-19 are extremely complex and we cannot necessarily speak in this context of relentless treatment: we know very little about the virus, we do not yet have drug that stops it, and it turns out to be extremely perverse. In addition, the virus often causes mental confusion or very severe neurological disorders in these patients at the end of their life. On the other hand, the public, thanks to numerous accounts of ex-patients or reports filmed on the Covid, better understands the reality of the “last moments” in general, and the suffering suffered by intubated patients in a desperate case. It is therefore now or never to update the Claeys-Leonetti law, in particular on the point of the freedom of any patient aware that his case is desperate to benefit from assisted suicide. The conditions required by this law are unrealistic and it has become obvious to a vast majority of French people. On this point, at least, the pandemic has had a positive effect.

France, “the eldest daughter of the Church”, can and should she go further, like Ireland, Portugal, Spain, or should she side with France? Poland in Europe? Would this latter position be compatible with our conception of human rights?

Irene Frain Beyond the question of human rights, there is the question of respect for life, which is central in medical practice as in Catholicism. But, nowadays, doctors understand infinitely better the moment when a case is hopeless and the prolongation of care generating unnecessary suffering. Catholicism was built in part on the idea that the sufferings of agony prepare a redemption in the hereafter. But, even before the pandemic, a number of Catholics, practicing or not, have evolved – as in the past on suicide: the Church no longer refuses as in the past to organize funerals for suicides. The idea of ​​redemptive pain satisfies far fewer faithful: they are increasingly medically informed and the dialogue between doctors, patients and families is much better. The problem stems more from ultracatholic and obscurantist lobbies, a minority moreover, but supported by policies which make their honey out of this obscurantism. They are the ones who violate human rights.

Regis Aubry This conception of France as “the eldest daughter of the Church” does not make much sense in the current cultural and social climate of our country. So I wouldn’t situate this question on a moral or religious level. Should French law change with regard to end of life? Should the law evolve towards the possibility of decriminalizing assisted suicide or euthanasia? The National Consultative Ethics Committee had an important reflection that it is necessary to recall. In view of the suffering experienced by people at the end of their life, it seemed essential to us to ensure that the most vulnerable people have the means to be considered as full subjects and that we have the means to accompany them. This is not the case. One indicator of the suffering of the elderly is probably the suicide rate of these people. France is one of the countries in Europe where the elderly commit suicide the most. It is our duty, in a democratic country, to ensure that the most vulnerable people and populations are supported, considered and viewed not as a “problem” but as a “resource”. It is the honor of a democratic society to adopt policies to support the most vulnerable people.

Jean Leonetti France is a secular country. The law does not prevent faith, but faith does not make the law and the problem of euthanasia does not arise in religious terms. I share with Robert Badinter the idea as he expressed it on this subject: “In a democracy, we do not kill. “ The prohibition to kill is one of those fundamental principles which organize a human society. This principle was not given by God to Moses at Mount Sinai. This prohibition exists at the bottom of every human thought, of every glance at the face of the other as the philosopher Emmanuel Levinas would say. Everyone can of course end their own life and commit suicide; let us just note that it is more often an act of despair than an act of freedom. This subject is at the heart of a conflict of values ​​between the autonomy of the individual who says “it is my choice” and the protection by society of the most vulnerable who says “we protect you”. This is why in practice we revive suicides in the name of collective solidarity and we do not condemn them in the name of individual freedom. The Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen of 1789 affirms the right to protect life. The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that there is no “right to death” equivalent to a “right to life” (Pretty case, 2002).

What types of rights would authorize the legalization of euthanasia or assisted suicide, does this create a “right to kill”, a right to die with dignity or even a right to freely choose the end of life?

Irene Frain The notion of the right to die with dignity, which is the founding concept of ADMD, includes in my opinion the right to freely choose one’s end of life. People who, like Nathalie Delon, refuse chemo because they know that their condition is desperate and that they have decided to live their last moments as they see fit, are not prosecuted. On the other hand, families who see a loved one suffering needlessly under a ventilator for weeks and months have no say in the matter, and the doctors who hear their pain, and unplug the machine in all humanity, conscience and respect, are dragged away. in justice. This is why we absolutely need another law, because the French of all stripes are tired of being hostages of lobbies, minority groups but very experts in intimidation of all kinds.

Jean Leonetti It is obviously a “right to kill”, of course accompanied by certain conditions such as the request of the person in the face of suffering considered unbearable. This law would decriminalize homicide in these circumstances. Dignity is a constitutional value linked to humanity, it is not an element that varies with the appreciation of each individual and therefore cannot be used as an argument for or against euthanasia. No one is unworthy, neither the dying person, nor the beggar, nor the migrant. On the other hand, they can be subjected to looks or behaviors that are. As for freedom, I have already mentioned it, I am free to kill myself but do I have the right to demand it from society? Can we go from a “right to freedom” exercised on an individual basis to a “right to claim” demanded from society by an individual?

Regis Aubry It is necessary to integrate ethical reflection into the practice of professionals. If recent developments in medicine have led to obvious progress, they sometimes lead to complex, long end-of-life situations marked by existential suffering. In these extreme situations, the desire for death and thinking about the need to hasten the onset of death may arise. It therefore appears essential to us to conduct a fundamental reflection to prevent modern medicine from contributing to the creation of insane situations. The subject is so taboo in our country that we realized that research was very poor, almost absent in certain sectors. There is something very surprising to debate, sometimes passionately, about topics where we lack evidence. In my opinion, the question is not so much that of the evolution of the law but that of the necessary reflection of our relationship to the question of death. This goes through public debate, that goes through research… and that probably goes through a reflection on the application of the law, its possible adaptation in exceptional situations, sometimes generated by medicine itself.