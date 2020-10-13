The autocrat meets opposition members in prison. An admission of weakness. Olga Deksnis tells of the stormy times in Minsk. Episode 22.

Lukashenko visited the KGB prison on Saturday. Eleven people, prisoners, were present at the meeting, including the main presidential candidate, Viktor Babariko.

Lukashenko’s meeting with his prisoners lasted more than four hours. But the only thing that got public from the conversation was Lukashenko’s statement: “You don’t write a constitution on the street”.

Записи из дневника на русском языке можно найти здесь.

Lilia, a psychologist in Minsk, regularly visits demonstrations against the Lukashenko regime with her husband and daughter, a student. She says:

“We now live in a country that is run by an illegitimate president and where no one will stand up for you if you should end up behind bars. Simply because there is practically no one left who could stand up for detained demonstrators. Lukashenko’s visit to the KGB prison on Saturday showed that this is the case.

With his visit he admitted that the prisoners in the KGB prison are not criminals, but political prisoners. I believe there is no better gauge of the success of our movement than this visit from the president to prison. It is we who have managed to increase the internal and external pressure on the regime to such an extent that the President has been forced to meet the leading figures of the opposition on Saturday.

But this meeting leaves a lot of open questions and deliberations. And of course you have to see it in the light of Lukashenko’s words, who once said that he would never give up power willingly. That means he is playing for time. And in doing so, he repeatedly draws people’s attention to things that are not important, such as his intended constitutional changes.

He does all this because he wants to take the wind out of the sails of the people on the street and calm the economy. But we know very well that within two months around 14,000 Belarusians were punished or persecuted by him in one way or another and that only two things count for him: reliability and absolute loyalty to him.

It is significant that Sergei Tichanovsky was not there. After all, there is a very specific segment of society behind him. And Sergei himself had wanted to run for the office of president. Maria Kolesnikova was also not there. And she is a member of the board of the Coordination Council. And of course Lukashenko’s appearance was riddled with lots of sexism.

What was that now? A dialogue? A monologue? What does that mean now for the future? As before, not a single criminal case for torture, murder or mistreatment of detainees or demonstrators has been initiated. Policemen are still a caste of the untouchables. And there is certainly no talk of new elections.

The rulers blatantly continue their intimidation measures. Last Sunday, more than six hundred people were arrested again at the demonstration, including over 30 journalists. The police used water cannons and stun grenades, and even fired. “

Addendum: Two people were released after Lukashenko’s visit to the KGB prison, the director of an IT company and a political scientist.

From the Russian Bernhard Clasen