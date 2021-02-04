To what extent and in what ways is the Covid-19 crisis an opportunity for an increase in economic and social inequalities?

Cathy Apourceau-Poly The Covid-19 crisis that the world has been facing for a year now has deeply sclerotic all our certainties, all our habits. But, beyond habits, it has accentuated the existing breaks in our society: precariousness has exploded, the return to employment for the unemployed has never been so difficult, the discomfort of youth is obvious. Many sectors are in crisis and, first of all, sectors where workers were already in a precarious situation, such as restaurants or culture.

The division of our society is therefore deeper today between employees, in particular employees who can telework, workers who have experienced partial unemployment and have returned to production sites in difficult conditions and those deprived of employment. Finally, we are seeing colossal increases in wealth like that of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who saw his jump by $ 75 billion over one year! The world’s 500 richest people have earned 1,800 billion in one year, the GDP of Saudi Arabia …

But these increases in inequalities are also accompanied by inequalities in the face of disease: the most deserted areas in terms of medical presence, the hospitals most in difficulty before the crisis are suffering more, the teams are exhausted, when they are not do not simply quit. Psychic distress is also making a leap, and it is not the president’s “psy checks” that will change the situation. A third of 18-25 year olds admit to having had suicidal thoughts this year.

Pauline Leclere We are living through one of the worst economic crises in a century, and yet the 1,000 richest people on the planet have regained their pre-pandemic wealth level in just nine months and some have even gotten richer like Bernard Arnault, whose fortune has increased by 40% since January 2020.

At the same time, hundreds of millions of people are slipping into poverty as a result of the crisis and could remain there for more than ten years. This is the terrible observation made by Oxfam in its latest global inequalities report. France is far from being spared. French billionaires earned 175 billion euros between March and December 2020, the equivalent of twice the budget of the public hospital. Meanwhile, all the signs of poverty are exploding in France. One of the most serious signs is the explosion of food aid: there were 8 million beneficiaries in the fall of 2020, compared to 5.5 million before the crisis. The virus has highlighted and amplified existing inequalities. All over the world, the most deprived and precarious workers, starting with women and young people, are the most affected but are unfortunately the big ones forgotten by the recovery plans. The explosion of inequalities is not inevitable, the responsibility of governments is at the heart of the problem.

Henri Sterdyniak The impact of the health crisis on households has been greatly mitigated by government measures, in particular the extension of short-time working. However, the employees concerned suffered a decrease of 16% of their salary (with a floor at the level of the net minimum wage). The precarious employees (CDD, interim, employees of subcontractors, pseudo-autoentrepreneurs, students) have often lost their jobs. Aid to the poorest households and to students has been too low to compensate for lost income and increased spending.

The fall in activity hit small entrepreneurs and the liberal professions. Overall, it seems that the income of better-off households has fallen more than that of the poorest, but the latter have suffered more since the drop in their income affects their basic expenses. On the other hand, due to very low interest rates, the stock market held up well (its drop was only 5%); some stocks have taken off (luxury goods, electronics, medical products), so that their owners have grown rich despite the crisis. The year 2021 is likely to be marked by job losses and rising unemployment, the effects of which will be worsened if the government cuts unemployment benefits for precarious workers. The crisis has highlighted the disparities between productive workers (from nursing assistants to women workers in the food industry), poorly paid, forced to be in their workplace at all costs, and people at the top of the ladder. , too well paid, for jobs often without much social utility (from advertisers to traders).

What instruments should be mobilized to mitigate it?

Pauline Leclere Urgent action is needed to protect the poorest, who are most affected by the “virus of inequalities,” to use the title of Oxfam’s report. But there was a double standard, two measures in the “whatever the cost”: hundreds of billions were injected into the financial markets to help the richest, but the fight against poverty had to be satisfied with crumbs. In France, less than 1% of the recovery plan is dedicated to the fight against poverty; as for partial unemployment measures, they do not protect precarious workers (short contracts, interim, odd jobs). The poorest must at all costs become the government’s priority again with targeted and large-scale measures. And then, this crisis must mark a turning point in the taxation of the richest. We must tax those who took advantage of the crisis to finance the bill for the coronavirus. Other countries have understood this well. A wealth tax for billionaires has been passed in Argentina and Bolivia. A similar measure could soon be discussed in Spain and the UK. And the Biden administration has announced that it wants to review the taxation of capital.

Henri Sterdyniak Certain categories of the population are in fact particularly exposed to economic shocks. We should come back to the development of precarious employment and self-employment. The RSA should be upgraded, in particular for families with children. Young people between the ages of 18 and 25 looking for a job should benefit from an integration allowance equal to the RSA; student grants should be upgraded so that they can devote themselves full time to their studies.

Unemployment benefits should be paid to all unemployed people, based on their full-time salary. Conversely, it would have been necessary not to abolish the wealth tax (ISF), not to take financial income out of income tax, not to lower the corporate tax rate. Multinational digital companies, whose profits increased during the crisis, should pay a fair share of tax for their activities in France, which requires France to fight in Europe to force the end of tax havens (in Ireland, in The Netherlands, etc.). Above all, the hierarchy of salaries should be called into question so that they correspond to the social utility of the jobs, which implies the revaluation of the salaries of the “first duty workers”.

Cathy Apourceau-Poly To change this situation, it is essential to put the country in order of battle to resist social destruction, this requires increasing taxes on the greatest fortunes, but also greater discernment in the aid granted. It is not possible that all the brands benefit from the same aid, whether it is the next door scoop or a large distribution chain. It is not possible to force-feed the fast food restaurants and abandon the restaurant owners.

The State must also force insurers to play their role in the face of the losses of artisans and traders. Today, more than ever the public service has demonstrated its ability to resist in times of crisis. We must seize this opportunity to review the allocations to local communities, at the origin of the majority of investments, but also to really invest in the hospital.

We are forced into these destructive measures because the government has not kept its commitments to increase the number of resuscitation beds. The government has not kept its commitments in terms of vaccination either, which is pushing back the way out of the crisis.

Beyond the Covid-19 crisis, how to develop the fight against inequalities and why is it necessary?

Henri Sterdyniak Of course, the waste represented by the ostentatious consumption of the richest must be reduced. Of course, taxes and social benefits must transfer purchasing power from the richest to the poorest, which increases consumption, reduces household financial savings and the need for public deficit. However, it is at the level of companies that everything is played out. Currently, it is the big companies and the ruling classes that determine the evolution of society; their choices lead not only to a society in tension, fundamentally inegalitarian, but also to ecological catastrophe. Questioning their domination is necessary to move towards a sober, egalitarian, socialist society, which will take its destiny back in hand. This implies changing the powers in large companies for the benefit of employees and citizens, and changing their objectives, which must be part of ecological and social planning.

Pauline Leclere Inequalities are harmful to everyone: they undermine our efforts in the fight against poverty and deeply fracture our societies. Beyond emergency measures, therefore, we need to take structural measures to tackle the problem at the root. Governments around the world must not pass up this opportunity to build a more just and sustainable economic system. To do this, we must invest massively in public services (education, health, social protection) which are essential to ensure basic needs and stop the budget cuts that have been at work for years. Social minima must also be upgraded and low wages increased to allow people to live with dignity, particularly in the healthcare sector, whose employees, mostly women, have been on the front line of this crisis. And we have to make sure that the richest and the big companies finally pay their fair share of taxes. Like the climate emergency, the fight against inequalities must be an absolute priority, which is what will enable us to withstand the next crises.

Cathy Apourceau-Poly Beyond this health crisis, there is a social, violent, hard crisis. It was present in its ferments before 2020, but the putting in parentheses of our country has caused it to explode. It is our whole production system that must be reviewed, rethought. Inequalities are an effect of the crisis, but they are also its cause. It is because we let thirty years of austerity and competitiveness last that our country is not ready to face this crisis. It is because thousands of hospital beds have been removed that we are confined. The following France must be that of the reorganization of our production, with a limitation of the greatest fortunes by taxes, but also with a new organization of work. Teleworking raises, for example, the question of reducing working time. The question of social utility must become a compass in this France according to, rather than the GDP.