Pierre Musso University professor (1) Yves Sintomer Professor and researcher in political science at the University of Paris-VIII and visiting researcher at the Maison française d’Oxford (2) Sophie Wahnich Director of research in history and political science at the Institute interdisciplinary in contemporary anthropology, CNRS (3)

The Covid crisis seems to have severely damaged the confidence of citizens in the State, as well as some of its representatives. Why ?

Pierre Musso For several decades, especially in France, a double crisis of the State and of political representation has deepened, the two phenomena being linked. Because, in our country, the nation was built with and by the State. The State – from the Latin status, which stands up – is the institution of institutions, which holds our society together. The pandemic and its management have been revealing and accelerating this politico-institutional crisis. Its causes are multiple: deregulation, commodification and privatization of collective services, reducing public services and worsening techno-bureaucratization. The long-term public view is replaced by a calculating managerial vulgate. Thus, hospitals are managed according to a so-called “flow” logic, inspired by Toyotism, leading to the elimination of tens of thousands of beds. “New public management” cannot be a meaningful horizon for a company.

Yves Sintomer During his first speech announcing the confinement, Emmanuel Macron mentioned a war against the virus, but nothing had been prepared: neither the tests, nor the masks, nor a strategy of screening and isolation. Since then, the government has continued to present the shortages and political orientations for epidemiological choices. The policies followed have been ineffective. In mid-January 2021, cumulative mortality puts France at the level of Trump’s United States. There is nothing to boast about. Improvisation, bad organization, permanent hesitation on which line to follow: citizens have no visibility. The weakness of the democratic debate reinforced mistrust. On the government side, citizens have been showered with half-truths. The interventions of political oppositions generally fall under political controversy. Finally, the space acquired by the conspiracy theses is impressive.

Sophie Wahnich The government has indeed presented the action to be taken in the face of a pandemic health situation as a “War”. But these words “war” and “defense council” ring a bell. If it is not war, why act in these terms? A country at war is at the mercy of the executive. Robespierre affirmed, in 1792, that “It is during the war that the executive power deploys the most formidable energy, and that it exercises a kind of dictatorship which can only frighten the nascent freedom”. Nascent or, I would add, weakened. The power of a council of war “Silence the laws that protect the rights of citizens”, always in the words of Robespierre. To declare war is to take away the only democratic resource, “Remove the means of defying us of the executive power”. And everyone to stay on their toes. Necessity making law instead of debate, democratic control no longer exists. Confidence then resembles voluntary servitude: this way of relying on a power without monitoring it, of enjoying abandoned obedience instead of active and free obedience, which consists in obeying the laws that we ourselves produced as a member of the sovereign. “It is during the war that the people forgets the deliberations which mainly concern their civil and political rights, that they divert their attention from their legislators and their magistrates to attach all their interest to the ministers of the executive power”, Robespierre declared again in December 1792. However, far from respecting a tacit contract of loyalty towards the confined people and despite everything trusting, the government acted in an arbitrary and deceptive manner. This did not escape the sagacity of the greatest number and thus led to awakening the democratic art of saving freedom through mistrust. A diffuse demand has arisen: to respect ordinary laws against emergency laws, to respect the capacities of citizens to express opinions, to organize themselves, to know how to do it in full knowledge of the facts, whether in hospitals, nursing homes, schools, neighborhoods in difficulty …

Is this situation indicative of dysfunctions or deeper flaws in our institutions?

Yves Sintomer There is little doubt. The hospital has been weakened by neoliberal policies. More deeply, the weakness of our public health is dramatic. A year after the start of the pandemic, France still does not have a reliable system for tracing contact cases and isolating infected people. The contrast with the countries of East and South East Asia is overwhelming, including in economic terms. Our institutions are presidential to the point of caricature. Prefects or rectors are slow to take decisions because they have to refer them to the minister’s office, which has to refer to the minister, who has to refer to the president. The lack of checks and balances and democratic consultation feeds mistrust. In China, thousands of politicians responsible for serious mistakes have been punished, including the first secretary of the Communist Party of Hubei, a province of 50 million people. Paradoxically, our democratic model seems to involve the irresponsibility of the leaders. Finally, mistrust of a paternalistic and ineffective state is mirrored in an individualistic conception of human rights. We forget that, as stated in the Declaration of 1789, “Freedom consists in being able to do anything that does not harm others”. In the Anglo-Saxon world, those who reject any form of collective constraint are called libertarians. Without the term being used, this philosophy is also widespread in our country. It will not make it possible to face the challenges of the 21st century, starting with that of ecology.

Sophie Wahnich This government is taking advantage of the situation to pass laws seen as villains, such as the LPR, the “global security” law, etc. There is such a unity of legislative power and executive power, in a constitutional framework favorable to the executive power, that there is no longer any game. This dysfunction is that of the Fifth Republic, which enhances the figure of the elected president by direct universal suffrage, but it was increased by the alignment of the two ballots, presidential and legislative, wanted by the socialist Lionel Jospin in his time. But there is more: the state has become a manager, buys advisory services and monetizes what was considered to be spared from market logic: health, education, research. Freedom is not only subordinate to executive power, it is subordinated to this market logic. It is a major change of the republican institutions which thus no longer are. The public thing has become privatized, private.

Pierre Musso What forms a society and sustains its institutions are its shared goals, its myths and its founding beliefs. When the symbolic dimension of politics is squandered, techno-managerial fundamentalism triumphs. The leading French myths are those of 1789, extended by secularism and the development of an original welfare state. But, since the end of the post-war boom (1945-1975), it is the model of the neoliberal state that has imposed itself in France and in Europe, associated with the financialization and globalization of the economy. French-style state capitalism, that of a highly centralized unitary state, tends to be stunted on a dual function: an insurance state stabilizing major financial risks and a security state marked by reinforced authoritarianism.

How to renew – and renew – the link supposed to be woven between citizens and State in our Republic?

Yves Sintomer Rejecting the libertarian vision does not imply accepting authoritarianism: a living democracy would stimulate more responsible health, social and ecological behavior. The countries that have brought the pandemic under control have very diverse political systems, but most have developed the mobilization of grassroots citizen groups – what is called community health. The creation of spaces for democratic discussion should be encouraged. The Citizens’ Council drawn by lot to discuss the vaccination policy was set up in a context so degraded that it often appears to be a maneuver. However, indignant critics show how mutual mistrust is: the majority of politicians deny citizens any rationality. It is the system that should be changed: health policy, the functioning of the State, the philosophy of freedom, the democratic bond. The challenges are considerable and it is not certain that French society is currently able to face them.

Pierre Musso It is urgent to restore trust between citizens and institutions: governing by algorithms and by fear accentuates mistrust. Trust is the fruit of a shared collective vision, the one Rousseau calls “The general will” as the basis of the social contract. However, the legitimacy of institutions cannot be limited to the fleeting moment of an election, or to soothing discourse on “values” or “living together”, which ring hollow in the face of the explosion of inequalities and precariousness. The reconquest of trust in institutions can take place around a few projects to be opened or rebuilt. First, the generalized democratization of public institutions and services, but also of businesses, to expand the space for freedoms in the world of work. Then, a deep decentralization to promote the proximity, the diversity and the cohesion of the territories. At the state level, it is necessary to restore its traditional economic functions, namely economic stabilization and long-term forecasting, the production of public goods and redistribution in order to guarantee social justice. A state that invests, produces and drives growth is the complete opposite of the current state-enterprise. It is less an insurer than an investor in major infrastructures and collective services, such as health, education, culture, food quality and the environment. Finally, the State must restore meaning and define long-term horizons. When institutions weaken, society becomes derelict, especially in times of radical uncertainty.

Sophie Wahnich Distrust is the feeling that maintains, in this context of a pandemic, the potential for political conflict with the government when the latter not only does not protect the citizens, but takes advantage of the situation to pass a program neoliberal and authoritarian normative. But if mistrust is a conservative feeling of freedom, it is lived freedom which is the condition of possibility of a defiant sensitivity. Freedom would thus be the quality which makes us sensitive to what can make it lose and would need mistrust to save itself. It is thus, in fine, the affects of the free man that allow him to distrust the executive as a category of power that does not care about freedom. Growing up children, adolescents and young adults in a pseudo-warrior regime is therefore to make them lose this intimate feeling. The mistrust-revolt of adults in this regard does not seem to me to be up to the situation. In fact, we need more mistrust and more willingness to regain control of democratic control, like the yellow vests in 2018-2019, if we want the State to become an emanation of society and not a an authority which, having separated itself from it, leads it with cruelty.