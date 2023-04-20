Still from video taken by US Navy pilots in April 2020 showing an “unidentified aerial phenomenon” HANDOUT (AFP)

It is a bird? It is a plane? Is it Superman? None of the three, apparently. The US government is examining more than 650 possible cases of unidentified aerial phenomena, commonly known as UFOs, according to the director of the Pentagon office created last year to analyze these types of sightings, Sean Kirkpatrick. But the senior official has also specified that in none of the instances has anything been detected that points to extraterrestrial technology, ships from another world or movements that defy the principles of Physics. No visits from distant aliens.

In a hearing before the US Senate Armed Services subcommittee, Kirkpatrick, director of the Office for the Resolution of Anomalies in All Domains (AARO), did admit that cases of this type of object have increased. : at the beginning of this year they numbered 350. But that is attributed to an increased interest in ensuring aviation safety and eliminating the perception of mysterious incidents around them. “Of the 650, we have prioritized about half that have value as interesting anomalies and have examined them,” the senior official has indicated.

52% of the reports refer to objects described as “round or spherical”; the rest comes in other forms. Among the round objects, the size ranges from one to four meters, colored “white, silver or translucent metallic”, Kirkpatrick has pointed out.

Kirkpatrick’s office is primarily tasked with helping the Pentagon and US intelligence services identify technologies that other countries may be using. An example would be the Chinese balloon that flew over US airspace earlier this year. In a small number of cases, some of the detected objects could be explained by the technical advances of other rival powers, the high office has pointed out. In that case, the incident is referred to the intelligence services for analysis.

Part of the hearing took place in public. Another part behind closed doors, with its classified content. In the half open to the public, Kirkpatrick showed two declassified videos. In one of them, a flying object seems to emit a jet of propulsion. But examination by AARO investigators determined that it was simply a shadow from the heat emitted by the engines of a passenger plane that was currently passing through the area.

In the other, the office experts have not been able to determine what it is about, since they only have the information provided by the video itself, recorded last year in the Middle East. In it, a spherical object can be seen passing through the camera screen of an MQ-9 drone, without showing how it can move.

“It will be virtually impossible to completely identify that, based simply on that video,” explained the senior official, who expressed his hope that as more data becomes available about these types of episodes, it will be easier to solve them.

As he pointed out, “in our investigation, the AARO has found no credible indications so far of extraterrestrial activity, technology from outside this world or objects that defy the laws of Physics as we know them.” So far, “most of the unidentified objects reported to AARO show the mundane characteristics of balloons, (unmanned) aerial systems, trash, natural phenomena, or other perfectly explainable things.”

In January, a report released by the Pentagon’s office of the Director of National Intelligence indicated that of more than 500 incidents examined, many “did not present sufficient detail to determine their nature with a high level of certainty.” Among those episodes, the Pentagon listed 163 attributed to balloons or “balloon-like entities.” A month later, F-22 fighters shot down over US waters a Chinese balloon that crossed the continental territory of that country and which Washington accuses of having espionage as its main function.

