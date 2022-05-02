Iidea, the Association representing the video game industry in Italy, has announced that the 25 and 26 October 2022 the third edition of Round One will be held at OGR Torino, the first international business event dedicated to the Esports sector in Italy. Round One landed last year in the Piedmontese capital in partnership with UniCredit, OGR Torino and Fondazione CRT with the aim of promoting market development, promoting the professionalization of operators and giving visibility to the Esports sector towards brands, media and institutions. The event saw the involvement of almost 40 Italian and international speakers, more than 400 participating operators representing over 100 companies, 200 1: 1 business meetings. For this edition, Iidea has entered into a partnership with Dentsu Gaming – the integrated solution of the Dentsu group dedicated to the video game industry, and the structure of the event will be developed on eight strands, each dedicated to the different facets of the competitive gaming universe: Esports, Metaverse, Community, Tech, Sport, Creativity, Education, Institution. In addition, there will be the usual appointment with the Italian Esports Awards, the award dedicated to excellence in the world of Esports in Italy.

“Round One is the reference event for those who want to do business in the esports sector in Italy. It is a training ground for brands that are approaching competitive gaming and an unmissable meeting place for those who already work in this area and need a context in which to get your investments off the ground “, declared Marco Saletta, President of IIDEA. “The new partnership with dentsu gaming is strategic for the development of Round One and, as a cascade, of the entire Italian sector: it will in fact be fundamental for the activation of new opportunities for the growth and transformation of the esports business thanks to the creation of unique connections between brands and operators “. Elisa Presutti, head of Dentsu Gaming for Italy, added: “We are really happy with this collaboration with IIDEA, which arises from a common vision and path: to combine and enhance culture, innovation and business in the world of gaming. our proposition is to create connections and relationships with all stakeholders in the sector and work together with companies to generate value, developing increasingly engaging experiences for communities. In our opinion, this is the winning formula for the success of the entire industry “.