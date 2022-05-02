IIDEAthe Association representing the video game industry in Italy, has announced the third edition of Round Onebusiness event for export in Italy. It will be held at the Turin OGR on 25 and 26 October 2022.

The export sector is a sector in great turmoil in our country and in the world. Round One’s goal is to foster market development, promote the professionalization of operators and give visibility to the esports sector towards brands, media and institutions. The past editions of the event boast almost 40 Italian and international speakers, more than 400 operators from 100 companies and 200 face-to-face business meetings.

Round One: the logo of the event

The 2022 edition wants to be the place to shape the future of competitive gaming: a future made of innovation, design and technology that can find in an event like Round One the perfect place to take a further leap towards its “level. following”. With this goal in mind, IIDEA has entered into a partnership with dentsu gaming – the integrated solution of the dentsu group dedicated to the video game industry – and created the new concept that will be the leitmotif of the third edition of the event: The Very Next Level. . This concept will develop on 8 editorial lines with the aim of declining all the different facets of the competitive gaming universe: Esports, Metaverse, Community, Tech, Sport, Creativity, Education, Institution. Finally, there will be the unmissable appointment with the Italian Esports Awards, the award dedicated to excellence in the world of esports in Italy, whose award ceremony will take place right inside Round One.

“Round One is the reference event for those who want to do business in the esports sector in Italy. It is a training ground for brands that are approaching competitive gaming and an unmissable meeting place for those who already work in this area and need a context in which to get your investments off the ground, “he said Marco Saletta, President of IIDEA. “The new partnership with dentsu gaming is strategic for the development of Round One and, as a cascade, of the entire Italian sector: it will in fact be fundamental for the activation of new opportunities for the growth and transformation of the esports business thanks to the creation of unique connections between brands and operators “.

“We are really happy with this collaboration with IIDEA, which arises from a vision and a common path: to combine and enhance culture, innovation and business in the world of gaming”, – said Elisa Presutti, responsible for Italy of dentsu gaming. “Our proposition is to create connections and relationships with all stakeholders in the sector and work together with companies to generate value, developing increasingly engaging experiences for communities. In our opinion, this is the winning formula for the success of the entire industry” .