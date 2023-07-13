He returns to Italy

A little over a month after the appointment with the Emilia-Romagna Round in Misano Adriatico, Superbike will return once again to the same region this weekend, but this time to compete in the Round of Italy on the ‘Enzo and Dino Ferrari’ circuit Imola. After three seasons of absence from the Santerno track, the highest category of motorcycles derived from series production will rekindle the enthusiasm and passion of enthusiasts, moreover in the midst of the domination of Alvaro Bautista’s Ducati.

How to get there

In the last round a Doningtonthe Spaniard in fact achieved his 16th victory of the season after the successes in Races 1 and 2, however failing to complete the weekend in the best possible way with the pole position obtained by Jonathan Rea and the Superpole Race conquered by Toprak Razgatlioglu. Two blank shots that didn’t change the standings in the slightest, with the reigning world champion ahead by a good 100 94 points right on the Turkish Yamaha rider. Total dominance also in the builders ranking for the house in Borgo Panigale, with a gap of 82 from Yamaha.

The TV show

The Imola event, also valid for the Supersport championship, will begin on Friday 16 July with the first free practice sessions, live on Sky Sports MotoGP (channel 208). The same channel will guarantee the live performances of all the other sessions, with Race-1 and Race-2 which will be available also free-to-air on TV8. A different story, however, for the Superpole Race, which will instead be broadcast on a delayed basis. Through this linkFurthermore, it will be possible to purchase the last tickets for the weekend, with discounts reserved for residents of Emilia-Romagna.

Superbikes | Round of Italy – TV Schedules

Friday June 14th

10.30 am: PL1 Superbike (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

3.00 pm: PL2 Superbike (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

Saturday 15th July

10.25 am: Superpole Supersport (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

11.10 am: Superpole Superbike (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

2.00 pm: Superbike Race-1 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP and on TV8)

3.15 pm: Supersport Race-1 (live from Sky Sport MotoGP)

Sunday 16th July

11.00 am: Superpole Race Superbike (live on Sky Sport MotoGP, delayed on TV8 at 1.00 pm)

12.30 pm: Supersport Race-2 (live from Sky Sport MotoGP)

2.00 pm: Superbike Race-2 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP and on TV8)