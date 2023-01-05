The left-footed winger now on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt likes the idea of ​​working with Sarri, already since January. The bianconeri are postponing the question of bands to the summer

Luca Pellegrini could return to Italy soon and interrupt his German adventure in Eintracht Frankfurt sooner than expected. Lazio is on the left-handed winger owned by Juve: the boy has not only shown interest in the Biancoceleste destination but would also be pushing hard so that the negotiation can already take shape in this January window. Also because he reflects a lot in Sarri’s football and he wouldn’t want to miss the opportunity.

LAZIO HYPOTHESIS — After a season almost on par with Alex Sandro (15 games as a starter in the 1115 minutes played for Juve) Pellegrini was sold on a flat loan last summer, as part of the Kostic deal. While the bianconeri tried to close the agreement for the Serbian full-back, in fact, the Germans found a good temporary solution in the class of 1999. So far he has played 14 matches between the Bundesliga and the Champions League and has been appreciated by confirming that he deserves trust in an important club, the Lazio hypothesis would however open the door for him to a more lasting and structured solution in the long term. Juve is ready to negotiate the transfer, which is why the player’s entourage will try to find the right balance by the end of the month. See also Nairo Quintana wants a national party in the Tour de France

JUVE RESTYLING — The bianconeri have instead planned the restyling of the flanks for next summer, when the senators Cuadrado and Alex Sandro will expire. For the left side, the Juventus managers are very attentive to Parisi of Empoli, who holds together the green line with the blue perspective inside the locker room. The right likes Fresneda, born in 2004 from Real Valladolid who is beginning to attract the attention of many clubs: in the last period Juve has intensified their monitoring activity on the player, also following him against high-level opponents such as Real Madrid . While in the immediate future we remain vigilant about any opportunities that could add a piece as an alternative to Cuadrado, but at a low cost.

